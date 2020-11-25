The Witcher 3: Wild Hunter Gets New Statue from Prime 1 Studio

Prime 1 Studio has released a new statue from the hit video game series, The Witcher. From The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt comes the monster-hunting champion, Geralt of Rivia, with a new 1/3 Scale Statue. Standing 35" tall, Geralt is showcased holding three harpy heads as his newest kill as he stands on top of a LED base. He will be wearing his Kaer Morhen Armor straight out of The Witcher 3. Prime 1 Studio captures Geralt's appearance perfectly with amazing craftsmanship and high amounts of death. There is also a deluxe statue being offered that will come with 3 extra swappable head sculpts. This will allow collectors to display The Witcher with his normal head, without beard design, Hearts of Stone Mark, and toxicity designs. Each one is very well done and the perfect way to showcase some customization of a statue of this magnitude.

Prime 1 Studio is giving The Witcher fans one of the best statues on the market for this hit game. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Geralt of Rivia 1/3 Scale Statue from Prime 1 Studios is set to release between January and April 2022. A statue like this is not cheap either, and the standard Geralt is priced at $1,299, and the deluxe with the extra 3 heads gets a $1,449 price tag. Pre-orders are set to go live tomorrow, November 26, 2020, and they can be found located here.

Monster Hunting is Back on the Table

Prime 1 Studio is proud to present the latest addition to the Museum Masterline Series. 1/3 Scale MMW3-01DX: Geralt of Rivia Deluxe Version from the epic Action-Adventure RPG Masterpiece: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This 1/3 scale features the main protagonist of the 2015 Game Of The Year, Geralt of Rivia. Geralt is one of the last Witchers and is a Master Swordsman. Being the Son of a Sorceress, he also possesses strong magic ability. In the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Geralt is on the search for his only kin Ciri and must face a variety of adversaries and challenges along the way.

Welcome to the Wild Hunt! The White Wolf stands 35 inches tall in a visually-striking museum-style pose. In his left hand, he holds his latest kill: Three unlucky harpies who dared to challenge Gwynbleidd. He holds his steel sword on the other hand, ready for the Wild Hunt. He wears the iconic Kaer Morhen Armor from the video game. His portrait has been sculpted with the highest attention to detail making this the most accurate representation of Geralt on the market!

The White Wolf stands upon a base with many themes from the video game. The center features a bold wolf based on the Wolf Medallion with an LED Light-up feature. The Deluxe Version will feature a total of four different portraits, capturing different expressions, allowing you to display Geralt in any style you please! This is the first 1/3 scale Geralt statue and this scale perfectly conveys the aura and the strong presence that Geralt has. We have worked very hard to merge the elements of the video game, along with our advanced 3D modeling and design to bring you the very best Geralt of Rivia statue of all time. An absolute showstopper and a must-have for The Witcher fans everywhere!

Specifications:

Product Size Approx. H:88.5cm W:55.7cm D:57cm

One (1) The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt designed theme base

LED illumination on base

Four (4) swappable portraits (Normal, Without Beard, Hearts of Stone Mark, Toxicity) – Deluxe Edition

Head Stand approximately 6 inches tall [H:14.4cm W:9.3 D:9.4] – Deluxe Edition