There is Something in the Water with RSVLTS New Jaws Collection

You are going to need a bigger boat as RSVLTS visits Amity Island as they debut their brand new button-down collection for Jaws

It is time to enjoy the summer weather, and there is no better place to spend it than at the beach. RSVLTS is back with another impressive collection, but the water might be one place you won't want to go with this set! Stay out of the water, as RSVLTS is getting ready for Shark Week with their new Jaws button-down collection! Return to Amity Island once again with a wave of shirts that really shows its teeth! Three Kunuflex button-downs are included that will come in a variety of sizes along with two styles; classic (unisex) and women's. The collection is as followed:

$10,000 Bounty – (Classic (Unisex) and Women Sizes/Styles)

"I'll find him for three, but I'll catch him, and kill him, for ten." RSVLTS is putting that $10,000 Bounty for Jaws right on you with their first impressive release. This wild button-down just pops with a coral shirt that features blue shark sketches and other elements from the film. Become the life of the party with this bad boy, and "for that, you get the head, the tail, the whole damn thing."

Amity Calamity – (Classic Style)

"Well, this is not a boat accident, and it wasn't any propeller, and it wasn't any coral reef, and it wasn't any Jack The Ripper! It Was A Shark!" Amity Island and RSVLTS welcome you with open arms with a trip to the beach that might be your last. At least you will look amazing with this button-down that features iconic scenes from the film with closed beaches, ship captains, open water, and hungry sharks.

Eating Machine – (Classic Style)

"All this machine does is swim, and eat, and make little sharks." Climb aboard the Orca one last time with RSVLTS Eating Machine button-down and enjoy the calmness of the open water. However, something lies beneath the surface, he is mad, he is fast, and he is pretty hungry. Wear the fear of Jaws with this Kunuflex button-down, and be sure to smile.

"Smile, you son of a *****!" One of the world's greatest sci-fi films has been beautifully captured right for your wardrobe by RSVLTS. Each button-down tells the story of the Jaws and you will be a hit at any party, cookout, or beach trip this summer while wearing one. The $10,000 Bounty is my personal favorite that just pops and will show everyone you are worth the price. Jaws fans will be able to pick up the Jaws Collection today right now on RSVLTS.com and on their app for $70 each. Be sure to check out all of their other new collections with Marvel, Star Wars, TMNT, and Transformers, and get ready for some exclusives SDCC as well, seen here. "Tell 'em, I'm going fishing."

