Things Get Bloody with PCS's American Psycho Patrick Bateman Statue PCS have really come into their own, commercially and artistically with their latest American Psycho statue with three different choices

Killer instincts come to life as Premium Collectibles Studio unveils its new set of American Psycho statues. Standing at 22" tall, Patrick Bateman is back with not one but three new statues with normal, deluxe, and bloody. We are showing off the Bloody Version below, which features Patrick in his signature raincoat and blood-splattered design. All three statues feature Patrick on a display base with an axe in his hands and an uncanny Christian Bale head sculpt. American Psycho fans will get two portraits with the bloody version, both with blood splatter on their faces. The amount of detail in these pieces is nothing less than sensational, and horror fans will defiantly want one in their collection. Prices vary between all three American Psycho statues at $640, $670, and $695, and all are set for a December 2023 release. Pre-orders can be found right here, and be sure to take advantage of those payment plan options. Hey Paul!

Prepare For Your Shoes to Get Wet with American Psycho

"Hey, Paul!" Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio present the American Psycho (Bloody Version) 1:4 Scale Statue, a cult classic movie collectible with killer looks and killer instincts. This gory edition of businessman Patrick Bateman is into murders and executions mostly. You're his collector so I think you should know — he's killed a lot of people."

"He killed Paul Allen with an axe in the face, which is why every aspect of this collectible is splattered in bloody effects. Patrick Bateman has all the characteristics of a high-end statue: impeccable sculpture, custom-tailored fabric costuming, a matching bloody base, but not a single identifiable emotion except for his interchangeable stoic and manic expression portraits."

"The American Psycho (Bloody Version) 1:4 Scale Statue measures 22.5" tall and 9" wide, elevated by a column covered in three-dimensional reliefs featuring iconic scenes from the film. Look at the base's subtle off-white coloring, the tasteful thickness of the marbled windows depicting Bateman's beauty routine, the business card exchange, his Huey Lewis hatchet job, and when he throws the chainsaw down the stairwell."