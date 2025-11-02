Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, terrifier

Things Get Messy with NECA's Exclusive 1/4 Bloody Terrifier Figure

Get ready to be terrified as the infamous killer clown, Art, is back with some new Terrified 1/4 scale figures from NECA

Terrifier's rise began with its transformation from a cult horror short into a modern slasher phenomenon. Directed by Damien Leone, the character Art the Clown first appeared in short films and the 2013 anthology All Hallows' Eve. Leone then made a low-budget film in 2016 with Terrifier, which gained attention for its wild, practical gore effects, uncomfortable brutality, and David Howard Thornton's chilling, silent portrayal of Art. By 2022, a sequel, Terrifier 2, was released theatrically, expanding the story and becoming a surprise box office hit. The horror of Art the Clown then returned last year with Terrifier 3, with more unhinged gore for horror fans, and the bloody fun arrives at NECA.

A new 1/4 scale Art the Clown figure is on the way from NECA that captures all of his bloody fun. There are not a lot of Terrifier action figures out there, but NECA has already crafted a 7-inch scale version of the silent killer in standard and bloody formats. Now that we are getting an increased size at 18" tall, with increased detail and plenty of gruesome accessories to display him with. Releasing as a NECA Store Exclusive, Bloody Art gets a new blood-stained suit with four swappable face plates, bloody weapons, and an unhinged table leg for extra damage. Pre-orders are now live for the exclusive Terrifier figure on the NECA Store, priced at $129.99 with a release date in Q4 2026.

"From Damien Leone's hit Terrifier films, the enigmatic Art the Clown is slicing his way to NECA's line of quarter-scale horror figures. And this time, he's bloodier than ever! Standing over 18 inches tall, this fully articulated Art captures the nightmarish essence of this modern horror icon with chilling accuracy."

"Featuring blood spatter deco for an extra sinister look, Art comes equipped with a gruesome arsenal of accessories, including a scalpel, kitchen knife, table leg bat, and more. Customize the mayhem with interchangeable hands and faceplates, each depicting a different maniacal expression to bring his disturbing personality to life. Presented in collector-friendly window box packaging, this figure will be the standout of your horror collection!"

