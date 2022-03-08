Things Get Sweet with Winnie the Pooh Piggy Bank from Beast Kingdom

Protect that Hunny and get ready to enter the 100 Acre Woods as Beast Kingdom reveals their newest Disney piggy bank. The classic and lovable bear Winnie the Pooh makes his return to Beast Kingdom with a mighty 14" piggy bank that is brightly packed with character. Winnie the Pooh is displayed in a relaxed and lazy pose with a nice and along with a loving smile that any Disney fan can enjoy. On top of Pooh being a nice collectible, he also saves guards your money just like he would his own Hunny. Pre-orders for the Winnie the Pooh Piggy Bank from Beast Kingdom are not live just yet. A release date and price are also unknown, but pre-orders will be found right here when they do arrive.

"Rivers know this: there is no hurry. We shall get there someday. Just as Winnie The Pooh enjoys saving his honey, so can his fans now when saving money! Bit by bit, we save to reach our goals!Disney's classic 'Winnie The Pooh', is ready with Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' to start helping kids and adults alike to save their money, whilst also looking very cute! The VPB-011 Winnie The Pooh Large Piggy Bank is a high quality, large figure that doubles as your very own home bank.The innocent looking Pooh is laid back in a relaxed, lazy pose, sporting his favorite red shorts and giving a warm smile that will melt any collector's heart!"

"Feel confident when Pooh is fed with your hard earned money that he will store them safely and securely. The wonderfully cute decoration and piggy bank is ready to adorn your desk and start saving for you as well, so order yours from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"

Product Measurements：Approx 34.7cm

Release Date: Q3, 2022 (7-9)

(Ship according to manufacturing schedule)