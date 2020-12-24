Thor Embraces the Storm With New Avengers: Endgame MAFEX Figure

The God of Thunder himself, Thor, is back once again with a brand new figure from Medicom. Coming out of their MAFEX line, this figure is based on his appearance in Avengers: Endgame, and he is back with all of his enlarged glory. Standing roughly 6 inches tall, this figure features newly designed joints that make the articulation better than ever. Thor is packed with high amounts of detail straight from the movie, as well as a fabric cape for extra realism. He will come with a massive amount of accessories, including two different versions of Stormbreaker and Mjolnir, giving collectors normal and lightning-powered versions. The God of Thunder will also come with three head sculpts, giving us standard, angry, and Odin force expressions. Lightning effects will also be include that can be attached to his weapons and body to prepare him for Thanos.

The depiction of Thor in Avengers: Endgame was definitely interesting. He took Thanos' defeat quite personally, but he redeemed himself in the final battle for Earth. Medicom is giving fans a truly unique Thor collectible here that is packed with high amounts of detail, amazing articulation, and a great set of accessories that will please many Marvel fans. The Avengers: Endgame MAFEX No. 149 Thor will be priced at $94.99. He is expected to bring the thunder in October 2021, and fans can find pre-orders are live and located here.

"Relive the excitement of Avengers: Endgame with MAFEX Thor! He measures over 6 inches tall and features newly designed joints to make posing easier than ever. Thor comes with plenty of effect parts and optional hands to recreate scenes from the film. A poseable figure stand is also included to keep him standing tall on your shelf. Be sure to add him to your Avengers team!"

Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

From Avengers: Endgame

Features newly designed joints to make posing easier than ever

Effect parts to recreate scenes from the film

Stand is poseable

Contents

Thor figure

3 Head sculpts

3 Pairs of hands

Stormbreaker

Mjolnir

Tinted Stormbreaker

Tinted Mjolnir

Lightning effects

Stand