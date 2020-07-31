Thor is the Newest Marvel Universe Bring Arts Figure from Square Enix

Square Enix continues with their Marvel Universe Variant Bring Arts figures with the God of Thunder, Thor. He will now join other Marvel heroes like Iron Man and Captain America with newly redesigned figures. He will stand roughly 6.5" tall and is packed with accessories and detail. Thor is more armored than usual but he will come with both Mjolnir and Stormbreaker weapons that can be combined with a staff. Lightning effect pieces and a display stand will also be included to really let collectors show him off. This is one Thor figure that fans will not want to miss out on and we a worthy addition to any collection.

Marvel redesigns are always fun to see, sometimes they work and sometimes they don't. What Square Enix did with Thor is something super fun and unique. The armored design is packed with detail and the added accessories will make this Thor a great figure to own. The Square Enix Marvel Universe Variant Bring Arts Figure will be priced at $134.99. He is expected to bring the storm in February 2021 and pre-orders are already live and located here. Don't forget to check out the recently revealed Captain America, Iron Man, and Spider-Man Bring Arts figures as well.

"His armor incorporates a twist on the traditional design, with sharp edges; and with lustrous paintwork, we tried to bring out the sense of depth of colors. His weapons include his signature Mjolnir hammer and Stormbreaker axe. Additionally, these two weapons can be connected using the special attachment piece to use as a combo weapon. Combine that with the various visual effect pieces to recreate the way Thor controls thunder when he goes into battle. Figure includes display stand."

Figure Size (inches): W 2.9″ x D 1.8″ x H 6.6"