Eat Pellets and Chase Ghosts with the LEGO PAC-MAN Arcade Cabinet It is time to return to the arcade as LEGO is dishing out an incredible new ICONS set with the PAC-MAN Arcade Cabinet

Waka Waka! LEGO is returning to the Arcade as they debut their brand new PAC-MAN Arcade set! Coming in at a whopping 2,651 pieces, this loveable yellow pellet-eating and the ghost-chasing hero comes to life like never before. This new video game set focuses more on adult builders and is packed with brick-built nostalgia from the 80s. Standing 12.5" tall, 10" wide, and 7" deep, the PAC-MAN Arcade cabinet recreates the iconic maze chase in LEGO format. The arcade machine will have an opening back panel to view the mechanical side, rotating PAC-MAN, BLINKY, and CLYDE on the top, and a miniature arcade machine with a mini figure is also included. On top of that, the LEGO PAC-MAN cabinet has a joystick and coin slot that lights up and even simulates the game with the turn of a crank. This is one impressive set that PAC-MAN fans will not want to miss, and it comes in at $299.99. Pre-orders arrive on June 4, 2023, right here, or get in a few days early as a LEGO VIP Member!

Return to the Arcade with the LEGO PAC-MAN Set

"Take a trip back to the 1980s with this LEGO® Icons PAC-MAN Arcade (10323) building set for adults. Enjoy a rewarding project recreating the iconic maze-chase cabinet arcade game, considered by many as the most influential video game of all time."

"This LEGO replica is loaded with retro design details and fun features, including a 4-way joystick and an illuminating coin slot. Turn the handle to activate a mechanical maze that simulates the classic chase between your favorite characters or open the back panel to view the mechanical elements. There's even a 1980s arcade scene to build, complete with a gaming minifigure and a display case with rotatable PAC-MAN, BLINKY and CLYDE figures. Spend quality time with a premium LEGO building set for adults. This collectible LEGO PAC-MAN model delivers an immersive build experience and makes a top gift idea for fans of retro video games."

Build a 1980s cabinet arcade game – Recreate the iconic 1980s maze-chase video game in LEGO® bricks with this LEGO Icons PAC-MAN Arcade (10323) building set

What's in the box? – Includes all you need to build the PAC-MAN Arcade cabinet and a display case with rotatable PAC-MAN, BLINKY and CLYDE figures, plus a 1980s arcade scene with a gaming minifigure

Packed with retro features – The cabinet has a 4-way joystick, illuminating coin slot, adjustable game score display and a mechanical maze that simulates the classic chase between the game characters

A nostalgic gift idea for adult fans of retro video games – Take time out for yourself or treat a loved one to mark any special anniversary or occasion

Dimensions – The PAC-MAN Arcade cabinet (non-functional gaming system) measures over 12.5 in. (32 cm) high, 10 in. (25 cm) wide and 7 in. (17 cm) deep

Additional features – Press a button on the display base to change the direction and demeanor of the PAC-MAN, BLINKY and CLYDE figures. Open the rear of the cabinet to view the maze-chase mechanism

