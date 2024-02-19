Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Threezero Completes Transformers Seeker Team with Thundercracker

Autobots and Deceptions are rolling out once again as threezero debuts their latest Transformers MDLX die-cast figures

Thundercracker stands 7 inches tall with 50 points of articulation and die-cast frame.

Collectible comes with interchangeable faceplates, cannons, blades, and four pairs of hands.

Pre-orders for the $119.99 figure begin soon, with a Q2 2024 release date.

The Transformers Seeker Team consists of a group of Decepticon aerial warriors led by the bot known as Starscream. They are known for their speed, agility, and formidable firepower, with the Seekers featuring iconic Decpticons like Starscream, Thundercracker, and Skywarp. They each possess the ability to transform into fighter jets and often serve as air support for the Megatrons army against the Autobots. Threezero is calling in a strike with their latest MDLX release,0 as Thundercracker is here to join your growing Transformers MDLX collection.

Standing at 7" tall, Thundercracker will feature 50 points of articulation and has a impressive die-cast frame. This deadly Deception will come with three interchangeable face plates, four pairs of hands, two cannons and two blades that are detachable. Just like the rest of threezero's MDLX Transformers figures, this line does not transform but highlight their bot format. Collectors can find their Deception Seeker Team for $119.99, Thundercracker is set for a Q2 2024 release and pre-orders will be arriving online soon. Be sure to add Skywarp and Starscream MDLX figures to your collection as well to continue growing the Decepticon army.

Transformers MDLX Thundercracker

"threezero is proud to announce the release of Transformers MDLX Thundercracker! This redesigned release completes the original Transformers MDLX Seekers team, along with MDLX Starscream and MDLX Skywarp. Despite his occasional doubts about the Decepticon cause, Thundercracker is sure to unleash powerful sonic attacks. Don't miss out on adding him to your collection!"

"Transformers MDLX Thundercracker is approximately 7.8" (20 cm) tall, with approximately 50 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include three interchangeable faceplates, a detachable wing system, two detachable cannons, two detachable blades, and four pairs of interchangeable hands."

FEATURES

Officially Licensed by Hasbro

Approximately 7.8 inches (~20 cm) tall

Fully-articulated collectible figure with approximately 50 points of articulation

New Design with Engineering plastic, Zinc Die-cast combination frame structure

Improved articulation with enhanced stiffness for an incredible play experience

threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau redesigned version of the classic G1 Transformers

ACCESSORIES

Three (3) interchangeable faceplates, one (1) with a standard expression, one (1) with a surprised expression, and one (1) with a creepy face

One (1) pc of detachable wing system

Two (2) pcs of detachable cannon

Two (2) pcs of detachable blade

Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands: one (1) pair of posed hands, one (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of weapon-holding hands, and one (1) pair of relaxed hands

