Threezero Debuts New MDLX Transformers One Figure with Megatron

Step into the world of the upcoming animated film Transformers One with threezero as they debut a new set of MDLX figures

Article Summary Threezero unveils Megatron/D16 action figure from the upcoming Transformers One prequel animated film.

The figure stands 6.3” tall, boasts 46 points of articulation, and features intricate die-cast elements.

Megatron comes with a Laser Blaster, Fusion Cannon, and swappable parts for his D16 look.

Pre-orders are live at $59.99 with a Q2 2025 release, promising more figures like Bumblebee and Orion Pax.

Threezero is back with some brand new additions to their growing Transformers MDLX collection. This time, they are stepping into the new prequel animated film Transformers One. Return to an era before the war, where you are introduced to D-16, who would later become known as Megatron, the ruthless leader of the Decepticons. This new story changes some of his previously considered origin stories, and now begins his story as a miner and the best friend of Orion Pax. Threezero now brings this new version of Megatron to life, standing 6.3" tall and featuring 46 points of articulation and die-cast elements. Megatron will come with a Laser Blaster and Fusion Cannon, as well as swappable parts to create his D16 look. Witness the fall and rise of D16 with this sleek Transformers One MDLX figure from threezero that is priced at $59.99. Pre-orders are already live on threezero with a Q2 2025 release, with Bumblebee, Alita-1, and Orion Pax also getting their own releases.

Transformers One MDLX Megatron/D16

"threezero's MDLX Megatron/D16 Collectible Action Figure is based on the highly anticipated Transformers animated film Transformers One! D16 begins as a miner and Orion Pax's best friend, who eventually evolves mentally and physically into the ruthless leader of the Decepticons – the notorious Megatron! MDLX Megatron/D16 stands approximately 6 1/3 inches (16 cm) tall and has approximately 46 points of articulation. Accessories include a Laser Blaster and two variations of his deadly Fusion Canon."

"Also included are two interchangeable heads for D16 form and Megatron form, and two pairs of interchangeable hands, including relaxed style and fists. To recreate D16's mesmerizing changes in physique after receiving the cog of conversion, threezero's MDLX Megatron/D16 includes two sets of chest and shoulder parts, all with threezero's signature paint and weathering, allowing the ability to convert into his Megatron form. Other details include an insignia decal on his left shoulder, which expresses D16's admiration for Megatronus."

