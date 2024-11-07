Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: power rangers, Threezero

Threezero Debuts New Power Rangers Figure with Blue Turbo Ranger

Get ready to Shift into Turbo as threezero unveils their latest collection of 1/6 scale Power Rangers figures with the Turbo era

Justin Stewart, the youngest Ranger, takes on the Blue Turbo Ranger role.

The highly detailed Blue Turbo Ranger figure is priced at $109.

Pre-orders for the Blue Turbo Ranger figure are open for a Q3 2025 release.

The Power Rangers Turbo is the fourth season of the hit series and introduces a new set of heroes. Continuing the events of Mighty Morphing and Zeo, Rocky DeSantos continued his role as the Blue Turbo Ranger. However, after an injury, he needed a replacement, and that is when Zordon picking his final chosen Ranger, which was his youngest choice yet with Justin Stewart. Unlike his fellow Rangers, Justin was only 12, making him the youngest Power Ranger in the franchise. He would morph into an adult when shifting into turbo and would help spark the imagination of kids who watched the series.

Now, threezero is entering the Turbo Era with their latest selection of 1/6 Power Rangers figures that stand 12" tall and have 34 points of articulation. The Blue Ranger will feature a fabric outfit with a plastic helmet, with no swappable human head sculpt, allowing for either character to be under the mask. The Blue Turbo Ranger will come with some signature Power Rangers Turbo weapons with the Auto Blaster, Turbo Blade, and Turbo Hand Blasters. Priced at $109, the collector can shift into turbo in Q3 2025, and pre-orders are already live.

Power Rangers Turbo FigZero 1/6 Blue Turbo Power Ranger

"Shift into Turbo!" From the fifth season of the action-packed superhero TV series Power Rangers, threezero and Hasbro proudly present the FigZero Power Rangers Turbo collection. The FigZero 1/6 Blue Turbo Power Ranger collectible figure stands at approximately 12.08 inches (~30.7cm) tall and features full articulation with approximately 34 points, allowing for various poses."

"Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the Blue Turbo Power Ranger outfit includes the Blue Turbo Power Ranger Helmet, Blue Turbo Power Ranger Suit, a pair of short arm sleeves, a belt with a holster, and boots. The combination of fabric and plastic parts ensures an authentic look and the high-precision sculpting brings the character to life! The Blue Turbo Power Ranger includes his signature weapon, the Turbo Hand Blasters."

