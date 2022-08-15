Threezero Deploys Their Next Transformers MDLX Figure with Megatron

Threezero does not have a lot of Transformers figures under their belt, but they are getting there! Their new MDLX line gives collectors a new series of die-cast and plastic figures with impressive articulation and lots of attitudes. Threezero brings their popular and incredible DLX line to an even smaller scale while not holding back on the detail. Transformers Bumblebee and Optimus Prime have already been revealed, but it is time for the rise of the Decepticons with the arrival of Megatron! That is right, MDLX Megatron has been revealed and comes in at 7" tall with die-cast metal frame and 45 points of articulation. The Transformers figure features a weathering deco, and he will come with his iconic Fusion Cannon, Back Cannon, and four sets of hands. These figures might not transform, but threezero, only enhanced their bot design to fill that void. Pre-orders for the Transformers MDLX Megatron are set to go live this week right here.

"Following the launch of MDLX Bumblebee and Optimus Prime, threezero is proud to announce the third character from the MDLX series; Megatron, the supreme leader of the Decepticons! MDLX is a new series of articulated figures capturing the spirit of threezero's renown DLX series at a smaller scale with a similar high range of articulation and great durability resulting in a groundbreaking affordable price."

"The Transformers MDLX line of figures are based on the original 1980s The Transformers cartoon and toy line, as redesigned by threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau. The iconic designs have been remixed to incorporate threezero's hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic, offering a familiar and exciting new presentation. Transformers MDLX figures feature threezero's unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineer-grade plastic frame system, which retains the tactile playability and durability of the figure. Each figure is finished off with the detailed craftsmanship and weathered paint application that threezero is known for, bringing beloved Transformers characters to a new format for all to enjoy."

"Transformers – MDLX Megatron is approximately 7" (18 cm) tall, with approximately 45 points of articulation and a die-cast metal frame. Accessories include one fusion cannon, one back cannon, and four sets of interchangeable hands. (This item is available worldwide, excluding Japan)

TRANSFORMERS and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. ©2022 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro. Estimated Shipment: 4th Quarter 2022"

