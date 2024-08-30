Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Threezero Enters Transformers Shattered Glass Universe with New MDLX

Threezero has debuted a new Transformers MDLX figure as they ever the Shattered Glass Universe with the evil Rodimus Unicronus

Article Summary Threezero expands into the Shattered Glass Universe with the new Transformers MDLX Rodimus Unicronus figure.

Rodimus Unicronus is a dark reflection of Rodimus Prime corrupted by Unicron's power, leading the Autobots in chaos.

The 7-inch figure features 46 points of articulation, diecast elements, and various accessories including a laser blaster.

Priced at $90, Rodimus Unicronus is available for pre-order now and set to release in Q1 2025.

Rodimus Unicronus is a dark, twisted reflection of Rodimus Prime from the Transformers Shattered Glass universe. This is a universe where the heroes and villains have swapped roles, making the Autobots the big bads of this story. In this alternate reality, Rodimus Unicronus is now a ruthless, power-hungry leader who embodies the worst traits of the original Rodimus Prime. He has been orrupted by the power of Unicron, wielding dark energy with a goal to spread chaos wherever he goes.

Threezero is now stepping into the Shattered Glass Universe as they continue to expand their growing Transformers MDLX figure. Standing 7 inches tall, Rodimus Unicronus Will have 46 points of articulation as well as elements of diecast. He will include a laser blaster, a laser rifle (which combine together), and eight sets of swappable hands. He will also come with a special handshake piece for the Shattered Glass Optimus Prime. Priced at $90, Transformers fans can step into this topsy-turvy world in Q1 2025, and pre-orders are already live.

Transformers MDLX Shattered Glass Rodimus Unicronus

"threezero is proud to announce the newest character in the MDLX series, from the Shattered Glass universe, where the roles and factions have been reversed, Shattered Glass Rodimus Unicronus, whose goal is to usurp the command and reform the Autobots into the greatest mercenary team of the universe."

"MDLX Shattered Glass Rodimus Unicronus comes with a redesigned head sculpt! The figure is approximately 7" (18cm) tall, with over 46 points of articulation and a die-cast zinc alloy and engineer-grade plastic internal frame system. Accessories include one laser blaster, one blaster rifle, and eight sets of interchangeable hands. The laser blaster and rifle can combine into a photon eliminator rifle. The right Shattered Glass Rodimus Unicronus handshake piece is designed to pair with the included Shattered Glass Optimus Prime handshake piece for posing together. MDLX Shattered Glass Optimus Prime is sold separately."

