DC Comics Classic Darkseid Reigns Supreme with McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has unveiled a new DC Comics Classic DC Multiverse figure is on the way as the supreme ruler of Apokolips has returned

Darkseid is one of DC Comics' most formidable villains, created by writer-artist Jack Kirby and first appeared in Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen #134 back in 1970. As the tyrannical ruler of the dystopian planet Apokolips, Darkseid is a New God who is obsessed with conquering the universe and eliminating free will. His ultimate goal has been to obtain the Anti-Life Equation, which is a mathematical formula that would allow him to control the minds of all beings. McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest DC Comics Classic DC Multiverse figure is on the way and this time, Darkseid reigns supreme.

That is right, a new MegaFig has arisen and is ready to put the Justice Legaue and your DC Comics collection in its place with a brand new release. Capturing the artwork of Jack Kirby, this version of Darkseid is highly detailed and will feature a fabric cape and an extra pair of hands, along with two head sculpts with a standard and one with some Omega Beam power. The fury of the DC Comics Classic Darkseid is priced at $39.99 and is set for a July 2024 release, with pre-orders selling out fast online.

DC Comics Classic Darkseid Comes to McFarlane Toys

"In the known DC Multiverse, one name stands above all others when it comes to supreme villainy-Darkseid. Ruling over the hellish world of Apokolips, Darkseid doesn't merely mean to conquer a planet or subjugate his enemies-he seeks to rob the entire universe of its free will and replace it with his own."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale MEGA figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Accessories include soft goods cape, extra hands, extra head portrait and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures

