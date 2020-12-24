NECA 12 Day Of Downloads: Movi, Arcade, and Mirage TMNT Lines

Every year, NECA gives collectors a wonderful gift: 12 Days of Downloads, when they provide us with figure line checklists so you can see what exactly is in a line, what you might be missing, and just all-around badass poster art for your desktop or however you choose to use it. I still hold out hope that one-year, NECA will do actual posters of these that you can buy; I would love to hang some of these in my collecting room. Or maybe pack them in with a final wave of figures that year or something I don't know. Anyway, here is today's look at their mega-popular TMNT lines for the 1990 film, the video game line, and Mirage figures!

NECA Has Made The Best TMNT Figures Of All-Time

And that is not debatable. The movie line, in particular, is the stuff of dreams. When I was a little guy running around with my old Playmates TMNT figures, I never in my wildest dreams thought that when I was an adult that I would get such amazing representations of Leo, Raph, Mikey, and Donnie. When I was at the "Coming Out of Our Shells" Tour when I was a kid, I never thought I would add that nightmare fuel to my toy collection with pride.

But, we can, thanks to the awesome team over at NECA. This is hands down the best work being done in the figure world right now, and the sell outs and secondary market prove that. TMNT fans young and old cannot get enough of these lines, and here's hoping they continue for a long, long time. Spoiler alert: with how well these things are flying off shelves and selling out online like the old days of the line, that is a foregone conclusion. This checklist will be much bigger next year, for sure.