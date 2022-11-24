NECA Selling Hard To Get TMNT Figures On Black Friday

NECA will have a selection of TMNT figures for sale in their store for Black Friday. Movie figures and cartoon figures, usually found in Walmarts and Targets, will make up the offerings for the sale. This is a nice mix of figures that sold quickly and some that have been downright impossible to find, like the TMNT 2: Secret of the Ooze movie figures. That Shredder and the Turtles two packs have been nowhere in sight, so that is the highlight of the sale for sure. You can see all of the figures they will be offering below.

NECA Hears What You Are Saying, TMNT Fans

"Black Friday Announcement! NECA will host a TMNT sale on thenecastore.com on Black Friday!

Sale begins at 11 am ET Friday, November 25th, and ends Monday, November 28th (or while supplies last) US and International Listings will be available! Limit 2 of each figure per person! *ALL SALES ARE FINAL* NECA is bringing TMNT figures that may have been a little difficult to find in the wild."

Sale includes:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 Secret of the Ooze-7" Scale-Action Figure – Shredder

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990 Movie) -7" Scale-Action Figure- Ultimate Casey Jones

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990 Movie) -7" Scale-Action Figure – Splinter and Shredder 2 Pack

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – 7" Figure Cartoon Series 2 Rocksteady and Bebop – 2 pack

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – 7" Figure Cartoon Series 3 Leatherhead & Slash – 2 Pack

AND MORE!



I wonder what the "AND MORE!" means. There are some NECA packs that are still commanding huge prices in the aftermarket, so it would be cool to get another shot at April, Shredder, Krang's Android Body, and a few others. Guess it will be a mystery until Friday at 11:00 am. Be sure to be on the page and get through quick. Some of these are going to go quickly.