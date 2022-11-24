NECA Selling Hard To Get TMNT Figures On Black Friday
NECA will have a selection of TMNT figures for sale in their store for Black Friday. Movie figures and cartoon figures, usually found in Walmarts and Targets, will make up the offerings for the sale. This is a nice mix of figures that sold quickly and some that have been downright impossible to find, like the TMNT 2: Secret of the Ooze movie figures. That Shredder and the Turtles two packs have been nowhere in sight, so that is the highlight of the sale for sure. You can see all of the figures they will be offering below.
NECA Hears What You Are Saying, TMNT Fans
I wonder what the "AND MORE!" means. There are some NECA packs that are still commanding huge prices in the aftermarket, so it would be cool to get another shot at April, Shredder, Krang's Android Body, and a few others. Guess it will be a mystery until Friday at 11:00 am. Be sure to be on the page and get through quick. Some of these are going to go quickly.