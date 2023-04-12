TMNT Ultimates Wave 10 Adds Karai, Moves Rat King To Wave 11 Some changes have taken place in the release schedule for wave 10 of the Super7 TMNT Ultimates as they switch out Rat King for Karai.

TMNT collectors went through it the last couple of weeks with Super7. If you remember, we told you about wave 10 of the Ultimates line going up for preorder about a month ago. That wave was supposed to include a Mirage version of Casey Jones, Ninja April, and Rocker Leo, and Rat King. Rat King especially was exciting, but then when revealed, the figure was no longer based on the original Playmates release, like the rest of the line. It turns out Playmates nixed that, and due to the fact that fans soundly rejected the new Rat King sculpt, they have removed him from the wave. To replace him, we have a figure that was initially revealed with wave 10 by mistake, Karai, which you can preorder now. Also, to confuse everyone even more, Rat King may have been saved and moved to wave 11.

TMNT Fans: Now We Get Both After All!

"Turtles fans, we heard your feedback about TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 10, and we agree! Karai has arrived and chased Rat King away, but have no fear; the rodent rascal will be back in TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 11 with a new and improved look. Karai is the leader of the Foot Clan in Japan and Shredder's second-in-command, but is she friend or foe? Only you will know when you add Karai to your TMNT ULTIMATES! collection! As a made-to-order release, the preorder window for TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 10 will remain open until Friday, April 28th. All U.S. domestic preorders receive free shipping."

What a confusing mess, and that has nothing to do with Super7, so none of the blame goes to them. With a new film coming out and as the master license holder, Playmates has a lot invested in TMNT right now. In any case, we will be getting the figures in the end, and that is all that matters.

