Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, Tom & Jerry

Tom and Jerry Bring Their Rivalry to LEGO with New BrickHeadz Set

Get ready to add some new bricks to your collection as LEGO has unveiled a brand new assortment of sets including Tom & Jerry

Article Summary LEGO launches Tom & Jerry BrickHeadz set celebrating the iconic duo's 85-year legacy.

Tom & Jerry BrickHeadz includes 212 pieces, featuring Tom with a hammer and Jerry with a matchstick.

Impressively designed, Tom stands 3.5” tall, while Jerry measures 2.5” in BrickHeadz form.

Rekindle comical chases and antics with new LEGO figures set to release in January 2025 for $14.99.

Tom and Jerry are an iconic cat-and-mouse duo that has stolen the lighter of kids and adults for generations. Originally debuting in 1940, this cartoon was created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera at MGM. Their animated shorts would showcase the cat, Tom, and his endless pursuit of the mouse, Jerry. The series is quiet down for its slapstick humor, minimal to no dialogue, and use of very clever gags, explosions, and antics. Even after MGM closed back in 1957, Tom and Jerry continued under various studios, such as Chuck Jones and Filmation. Now your favorite cat and mouse are getting the brick treatment for the first time as Tom & Jerry has been created in LEGO's BrickHeadz form. Coming in at 212 pieces, Tom will stand 3.5" tall and come with a hammer, while Jerry stands 2.5" tall and gets a matchstick, which can really light up the set. These two are ready for some new slapstick adventure in your LEGO collection for $14.99 and are set to release in January 2025.

Tom & Jerry BrickHeadz Figures

"Celebrate 85 years of Tom & Jerry's antics with this LEGO® BrickHeadz Figure movie-themed toy. Rekindle the comical cartoon relationship as you build the cat and mouse figurines with accessories. Jerry sets Tom's tail on fire using amatchstick, while Tom chases Jerry with a hammer."

Movie-themed toy for Tom & Jerry fans – Celebrate 85 years of Tom & Jerry's madcap adventures with this LEGO® BrickHeadz™ Figures movie-themed toy building kit

Cat and mouse toy accessories – Rekindle the frenemies' comical relationship by adding Jerry's matchstick and Tom's hammer to the build, or display without the accessories for a classic look

Tom and Jerry figures in BrickHeadz™ form – This is the first time that these two have been created in BrickHeadz form, making the set a fun addition to any BrickHeadz collection

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!