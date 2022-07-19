Demon Slayer Entertainment District Arc Daki Figure Revealed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is easily one of the best anime's out right now, with some peak action sequences. The newest season took our heroes into the Entertainment District and face to face with a higher-level demon. Aniplex on continuing to bring the world of Demon Slayer to life as the demon Daki has arrived. This deadly demon is not going down without a fight and lots of blood. Each of her obi sashes is poseable with the unique interlining built into the fabric allowing for some sweet poses. Daki will feature a variety of swappable faces along with some bonus heads for the Aniplex BUZZmod Tanjiro figure. I can imagine if we are getting a Daki, then her brother will not be far behind. This is a beautifully sculpted figure that any Demon Slayer fan will love to own. The BUZZmod Daki is priced at $149.99, set for a July 2022 release, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"The BUZZmod 1/12 scale action figure line presents Daki from the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba! Extensive research and development led Aniplex to create the ultimate poseable figure! With the Daki BUZZmod. figure you can recreate your favorite scenes and poses from the exciting Entertainment District Arc! The four fabric obi sashes are poseable and can be moved freely. Each obi sash will hold their pose because of the unique interlining built into the fabric."

"In addition to the normal face, they also added a laughing face, two different types of angry faces, and a blushing face. The included bent legs will also allow you to create a wide variety of scenes! As a special bonus, the package includes two additional faces for the Tanjiro Kamado BUZZmod. figure (sold separately), which take inspiration from the intense battle with Daki! The BUZZmod. figure line keeps expanding! Please enjoy these wonderfully detailed action figures and add Daki to your collection today!"

Product Features

5.9 inches (15cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime

Part of the BUZZmod. lineup

Tanjiro Kamado figure sold separately

Box Contents

Daki figure

2 Daki face plates Angry face Blushing face

Bent legs

2 Tanjiro Kamado face plates