Tom and Jerry Get Their Own Tasty Pull-Back Cars from Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom is back with another fun Pull-Back Car Series as Tom and Jerry are back and ready for a new Food-Tactic adventure

Hold onto your buns, as Beast Kingdom is taking Cartoon Network and Boomerang fans on a wild ride with their all-new Tom and Jerry Pull-Back Car Series! It is time to get a taste and a dash of nostalgia as this dynamic duo is racing on with this seven-car collection. Tom or Jerry are revving up quite the appetite for this delicious food adventure as they take a ride on some tasty treats. Tom brings some savory and sweet antic to the table as he rides in on a pizza, cupcake, and a donut. Jerry, on the other hand, is cooking up a road trip in a cheeseburger, a wheel of cheese, and an ice cream bar. Beast Kingdom also has a Special Editon Tom and Jerry Pull-Back Car with a variant of Jerry on another frosty ice cream bar. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but this delicious set of Tom and Jerry collectibles can be found right here shortly. The Tom and Jerry Food Pull-Back Car Series is set for a Q1 2024 release; they come in at roughly 2.5" tall and will be priced around $28.99.

Tom and Jerry Beast Kingdom Pull-Back Car Series

"Hamburgers, Donuts, or Cheese… I love them all, sweet or savory! The mischievous duo "Tom and Jerry" are here to bring a splash of adorable color to your improvised racetracks! Taking a ride on their favourite snacks, they're ready to invite you aboard the food train! Beast Kingdom's Pull-Back Car Series takes Tom and Jerry on a "Food-Tactic" adventure with the release of six mini pull-back cars.

"Join Tom Cat as he sits on a pizza, donut, and cupcake; while Jerry Mouse sits on his favourite cheese, burger, and popsicle. With a dash of cuteness and a real need for speed, these collectibles are sure to bring joy to fans and racers alike."

