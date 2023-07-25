Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, iron man, marvel

Tony Stark Suits Up as Iron Man with New The Avengers Hot Toys Figure

Make some space in your shelves as Hot Toys is back with some brand new 1/6 scale releases like a Suiting Up Mark VII Iron Man

The King of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has returned as Hot Toys has unveiled their latest Marvel Studios 1/6 scale figure. The billionaire, playboy, philanthropist, and superhero known as Tony Stark is suiting up once again. Unlike previous 1/6 scale Iron Man figures, this one is more focused on the man himself, as he suits up from The Avengers. After being thrown out of a window by Loki, Iron Man deploys his Mark VII Suit, and now fans can capture that scene. This figure features an incredible likeness to Robert Downey Jr. and will feature rolling eyeballs and suit-up armor attachment. Three different suit-up styles can be displayed here, and LED capabilities will be featured. We have seen plenty of Iron Man figures, now it is Tony Starks time to shine, and he is set for a Q4 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live for him just yet, but all things Hot Toys can be found right here in the meantime.

The Avengers Tony Stark (Mark VII Suit Up Version)

"Tony Stark, the multi-billionaire superhero from the Marvel Universe, is known for his larger-than-life moments in both movies and comics. His high-tech suit of armor makes his nearly invincible. Apart from his epic fight scenes, his suit-up moments have also entertained fans over the years. Hot Toys is excited to present the 1/6th scale Tony Stark (Mark VII Suit up Version) collection figure based on The Avengers. Mark VII was a suit with remote capabilities."

"It was first disclosed when Loki pushed Tony Stark out of his office window. As Tony fell from the Stark Tower, he commanded JAVIS to launch the Mark VII suit, which come to rescue him at sonic speed. We've taken the electrifying Mark VII suiting up scene to heart and enriched the figure at every level by faithfully recreating Tony Stark's portrait and his high-tech armor suit in multiple pieces which allows variations of display, including three styles of display for suit up transformation and his causal wear look."

The 1/6th scale Tony Stark (Mark VII Suit up Version) Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark suiting up in Iron Man Mark VII in The Avengers

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeball system

Movie-accurate facial features with detailed beard, wrinkles and skin texture

Brown color hair sculpture

Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations and LED light up Arc Reactor on chest (white light, battery operated)

Approximately 31cm tall

Special features on armor:

Metallic red and silver colored painting on the sleek and streamline Iron Man armor design

Attachable Iron Man Mark VII armor parts including to simulate the suiting up process including: One (1) set of chest armor with LED lighted arc reactor and detachable armors (white light, battery operated) One (1) set of back armor with shoulder armors attached One (1) pair of upper arm armors One (1) pair of forearm armors One (1) pair of thigh armors One (1) pair of foot armors One (1) pair of wings

Attachable Iron Man Mark V armor parts with articulated function to simulate the suiting up process (Transforming) including: One (1) pair of thigh armors with detachable missile firing parts One (1) pair of calf armors One (1) pair of foot armors

Additional armor directly attachable to figure including: One (1) interchangeable back armor

Two (2) pairs of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of gesture hands

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) black T-shirt

One (1) pair of pants

One (1) pair of black shoes

Accessories:

One (1) set of armor assembling bracelet (wearable on wrists)

Figure base with specialized figure holder, movie logo and character name plate

Exclusive Bonus Accessories for Special Edition:

One (1) Stark Tower hologram miniature

