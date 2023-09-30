Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron man, iron studios, marvel

Tony Stark Suits Up with New Iron Man Unleashed Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios is back with a new assortment of 1/10 Art Scale statues including the arrival of Iron Man as he has been unleashed

Prepare to be wowed by Iron Studios as they debut their newest Marvel Comics statue featuring the genius, billionaire, playboy, and philanthropist Iron Man. This armored Avenger is back and in all of his red and gold glory with this all-new 1/10 Art Scale statue from Iron Studios. Releasing as part of their Marvel Comics Unleashed line, Tony comes in at 9.1" tall and returns to the workshop for a nicely crafted diorama piece. Packed with detail, this collectible captures the essence of Tony Stark's armored alter ego and even comes with a swappable Tony Stark head sculpt. These Unleashed statues are the ultimate collectible for any Marvel Comics fan, and this Iron Man version will pair perfectly with the previously released Thor or Wolverine statues. Fans can snag up Iron Man right here for $249.99 with a Q3 2024 release. Be sure to check out the other 1/10 Art Scale statues in the Unleashed line right here as well.

Iron Man Unleashed Deluxe – Marvel Comics

"Perfectly harmonizing with his red and golden armor, elements inspired both by his roots in the comic books and by his worldwide popular and praised presence on the big screens, the armored avenger presents himself over a technological base filled with details and references, with gas cylinders identified with the Stark Industries logo, the prototype of the boot of a new armor in development by his side, together with his helmet from his original armor creating a contrast between his past and present, and complementing with an Ark reactor by the side-front of the diorama set, Iron Studios proudly present the statue "Iron Man Unleashed Deluxe – Marvel Comics – Art Scale 1/10", that brings an extra head of the hero without his helmet, with the features of his alter-ego."

"One of the most requested and expected heroes from the Unleashed Deluxe line by Iron Studios, it`s the first Iron Man from the comics made by Iron Studios in their 10 years of history. Introducing a new standard of excellence on the 1/10 scale, over an extremely detailed base with elements that remind a diorama set of one of his industrial laboratories, uniquely represented, with his armor done with a wide variety of details, shades, and textures in its composition."

