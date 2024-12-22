Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Top 10 Marvel Legends 2024 Showcase #10: S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents 3-Pack

We take a look back at the some of the best Marvel Legends releases from Hasbro of 2024 from webslingers, mutants, demons, and more

Article Summary Explore Hasbro's top Marvel Legends 2024 releases, featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains.

Celebrate S.H.I.E.L.D.'s rich comic history with a detailed Marvel Legends 3-Pack.

Dive into Nick Fury's journey from WWII to modern espionage in this collector's set.

Discover swappable heads and accessories that bring comic and MCU characters to life.

Hasbro brought some heat to collecting this year, which was another successful year with impressive Marvel Legends. As the year is coming to a close, we are looking back at some incredible figures that arrived, as well as our favorite figures of the year. There were so many figures that arrived this year from new figures from Across the Spider-Verse, Deadpool & Wolverine, as well as the Marvel Comics 85th Anniversary collection. From now until New Year's Eve, we will be discussing some amazing Marvel Legends figures that were brought to life, and there is no better place to start than with S.H.I.E.L.D.

Nick Fury, leader of S.H.I.E.L.D., is the leader in Marvel's espionage and was introduced in Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos #1 (1963). The original Fury's adventures spanned from WWII to modern-day covert operations. S.H.I.E.L.D. has been around but gained new popularity after the Marvel Studios film, and Hasbro brought this organization back to its comic book roots with a new Marvel Legends 3-Pack. This set features three figures with loyal ally Dum Dum Dugan, who also made his debut in Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos #1 and Agent Peggy Carter who was introduced in Tales of Suspense #77 (1966). Together, these three represent Marvel's dedication to action-packed spy stories and were a great way to build your own S.H.I.E.L.D. collection, which is exactly what it did.

S.H.I.E.L.D. Lives on with Marvel Legends Espionage Elite

The 3-Pack featured an impressive set of accessories as well as swappable head sculpts for Nick Fury, which also brought the modern Nick to the fold. That story unfolded in Battle Scars (2011-2012), a six-issue Marvel Comics miniseries that followed Army Ranger Marcus Johnson. He discovered his true identity as Nick Fury Jr. after a conspiracy involving S.H.I.E.L.D. and the villainous organization Leviathan. This version of Nick Fury is inspired by the Ultimate Comics version of the character as well as the growing popularity of Samuel L. Jackson's character from the MCU. From weapons, accessories, and impressive detail and articulation, this Marvel Legends set is a great way to dive into collecting and throwing down the rabbit hole to build your own team. Fans can still snag up one of these beauties online, which was a Fan Channel exclusive release.

