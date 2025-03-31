Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: gi joe, iron studios

Flint Saves the Day with New G.I Joe 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios

Iron Studios is back with their newest selection of impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues including a new GI Joe hero with Flint

Article Summary Discover Iron Studios' new 1/10 scale G.I. Joe Flint statue, detailed and dynamic.

Flint, a heroic G.I. Joe leader, first appeared in 1985, now immortalized in collectible form.

Pre-order Flint statue for $199.99, release set for Q3 2025.

Iron Studios' craftsmanship and passion ensure collectors get realistic and authentic G.I. Joe figures.

A new Real American hero is ready to save the day as Iron Studios again enters the world of G.I. Joe. This time, Flint is locked and loaded with a brand new 1/10 Art Scale statue that will join previous releases like Storm Shadow and Snake Eyes. Flint debuted in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero in 1985 as a key leader within the elite military unit. A former Rhodes Scholar and Green Beret, Flint is one of the team's most dedicated and intelligent officers. From tactical brilliantness to impressive commanding skills, he is a necessary piece of the puzzle to help the Joes lead the fight against Cobra.

From appearances in the comics and G.I. Joe: The Animated Series, he has always been portrayed as a natural field leader, working closely with Duke and his romance with Lady Jaye. Flint now comes to life as Iron Studios adds him to their ongoing G.I. Joe roster with their own realistic take on the Real American hero. Standing 7.6" tall, Flint is taking cover as he pushes the fight on Cobra with a truly dynamic statue with realistic details, bringing the hero to life in a brand new way. The Iron Studios G.I. Joe Flint 1/10 statue is priced at $199.99, and pre-orders are already live with a Q3 2025 release.

Flint Joins the Fight with New Iron Studios G.I. Joe Statue

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World. All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!