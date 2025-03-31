Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: assassin's creed, purearts

PureArts Debuts New Animus Assassin's Creed III Connor 1:4 Statue

Enter the Animus with PureArts as they debut a new set of collectibles statue from the world of Assassin’s Creed in 1:4 scale

Article Summary PureArts unveils new Assassin's Creed III Connor statue in 1:8 scale, capturing the iconic Revolutionary era.

Connor's detailed 11” sculpture includes weapons like a tomahawk, knife, and bow & arrow, plus LED Animus features.

The affordable $135 statue is ready for pre-order, a must-have for diehard Assassin's Creed collectors and fans.

Display Connor in battle stance with snow effects for an immersive addition to any Assassin's Creed setup.

The Assassin's Creed series has been an incredible franchise since its debut back in 2007. The series dove into history in a very unique way, covering historical moments and uncovering the legacy of the assassin. PureArts has been bringing the legacy of Assassin's Creed to life with some truly remarkable statues that can surely break the bank. Well, they are now bringing some of these impressive releases back but in a new 1/8 scale format. One of which is the return of Connor, born Ratonhnhaké:ton, who was the protagonist of Assassin's Creed III. This assassin was pretty unique as he was a half-Mohawk, half-English Assassin who was caught in the conflict of the American Revolution.

After witnessing his village's destruction as a child, he dedicates his life to justice, joining the Brotherhood to fight against the British Templar influence. He would help shape the Revolution through the shadows while seeking vengeance. Connor is now back with this new 11" tall stay that captured her iconic Assassin Creed III outfit with sleek American Revolution elements. He wields a tomahawk, knife, and bow & arrow to get his point across and will feature LED Animus light-up features. Bring home this legendary Assassin for $135, and pre-orders are already live, along with plenty of other heroes joining his release.

Animus Assassin's Creed III Connor 1:4 Connor Statue

"It is better to have faith in something than none at all." The iconic PureArts Animus Connor 1:4 Scale Statue, now in a 1:8 Scale Statue! Assassin's Creed III protagonist Connor is braced for battle in the snowy American woods, tomahawk in hand with a fallen British soldier's hat at his feet. The quintessential PureArts animus-LED effect representing the bridge between past and present materializes from Connor's left side. Standing at 11 inches tall, the Animus Connor 1:8 Scale Statue is the perfect size for any Assassin's Creed fans' set up! Each Animus 1:8 Scale Statue connects with the Animus Link to light up your collection!"

