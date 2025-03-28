Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Reveals DC Comics Adam Strange: Strange Adventures Figure

McFarlane Toys prepares for the fall of their DC Multiverse but is going out with bang as they debut new DC Comics 7” figure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys debuts 7” Adam Strange figure, perfect for collectors and fans of deep-cut DC characters.

Adam Strange from "Showcase" #17 comes with classic outfit, hands, faces, blaster, and rocketpack.

Figure captures iconic space hero adventures on planet Rann, battling cosmic threats and alien dangers.

Available for $29.99, Adam Strange figure releases April 2024, enhancing your DC Multiverse collection.

A new set of DC Comics McFarlane Collector Edition figures is on the way, adding more deep-cut figures to fans' shelves. One of these is the debut of the cosmic hero Adam Strange, who made his first appearance in Showcase #17. He was created by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky and arrived in 1958. Introduced as an archaeologist who was accidentally transported to the planet Rann via the mysterious Zeta Beam, Adam would become that planet's protector. He would fight off alien threats and cosmic dangers, all while having his own love interest, Alanna. Adam's stories were DC Comics answer to Flash Gordon, and he has been an iconic hero ever since in that pulp fiction sci-fi genre.

His cosmic adventure now continues as McFarlane Toys ass his to their DC Multiverse line with a new Collector Edition figure. Adam Strange is depicted in his classic space adventure outfit, which will come with three swappable face plates, an extra pair of hands, and a blaster. This is a great deep-cut DC Comics hero that surely does not get enough time in the spotlight, so it is nice to see him return to save the day. The Adam Strange (Strange Adventures) McFarlane Collector Edition is priced at $29.99, pre-orders are live, and he is set for an April 20205 release.

Adam Strange (Strange Adventures) McFarlane Collector Edition #33

"Adam was an anthropologist and adventurer, who was transported to Rann by a Zeta Beam experiment conducted on the scientifically advanced planet Rann. On his arrival, he fell for Alanna, daughter of the scientist Sardath, who had created the Zeta Beam. More adventures followed, each limited to the fluctuating duration of the Zeta Beam's powers—which prolonged the blooming romance between Strange and Alanna. Eventually they were married on Rann, with the Justice League of America present."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE™

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play ADAM STRANGE™ as featured in DC™ comics

Accessories include 2 extra hands, 3 interchangeable faces, ray blaster, rocketpack and figure display base

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ DC MULTIVERSE™ figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!