Iron Studios Goes Animated with Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

Iron Studios is back with their newest selection of impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues including Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

Inspired by Disney's 1937 animated classic, this statue brings vibrant detail and nostalgic charm.

The deluxe collectible features Snow White, Dopey, and other dwarves in a lively scene.

This meticulously crafted statue is priced at $699.99 with a release in Q3 2025.

Snow White is in theaters right now, bringing Disney fans a brand new live-action version of the beloved Disney film. Now, everything seems to need a live-action remake, and altering the classic storyline for modern times means you should have just made a new movie. Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was released all the way back in 1937, and it was the first-ever feature-length animated film. Based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, the film follows Snow White, a kind-hearted princess who runs away from her jealous stepmother, the Evil Queen, who has ordered her death. She finds refuge in an unusual place with seven dwarfs who protect her while she is hiding. However, the Queen tricks Snow White into eating a poisoned apple, putting her to sleep only to be awakened by true love's kiss.

Iron Studio brings this animated classic to life in glorious detail with their latest Disney deluxe statue that stands 11.6" tall. The statues show off Snow White and Dopey singing on the top along with some animal friends, with the rest of the dwarves joining in and sculpting around the base. Tons of color and detail were placed into this statue, capturing classic designs that fans know and love. Priced at a whopping $699.99, Iron Studio has the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs statue already up for pre-order with a Q3 2025 release.

Iron Studios – 1/10 Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

