Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, mortal kombat

Kung Lao Enters the Mortal Kombat with New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios is back with their newest selection of impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues including the bloody fury of Mortal Kombat

Article Summary Unleash Kung Lao's fury with Iron Studios' latest 1/10 Mortal Kombat statue release.

Kung Lao wields his iconic bladed hat, ready to protect Earthrealm in stunning detail.

This 9.6" statue stands on a cursed base with Mortal Kombat logo and fallen victims.

Pre-order the Kung Lao statue now for $199.99, releasing Q3 2025 alongside iconic fighters.

The flames are lit as a new Mortal Kombat is underway, and Iron Studios has debuted their latest fighter. Kung Lao was first introduced in Mortal Kombat II back in 1993 and is a descendant of the Great Kung Lao, a legendary warrior who has previously defeated Shang Tsung. Unlike his best friend, Liu Kang, Kung Lao is more reserved but equally deadly and features a razor-sharp bladed hat. Trained as a Shaolin monk, he fights to protect Earthrealm but struggles of living in Liu Kang's shadow. He is now ready to step into the spotlight as Iron Studios unveils their latest Mortal Kombat 1/10 Art Scale statue with this deadly warrior in all of his glory.

Standing 9.6" tall, Kung Lao is featured in his signature outfit with a razor blade hat as he stands on a cursed base featuring fallen victims before him. The base features the infamous Mortal Kombat logo, and Kung Lao is nicely crafted right from the legendary video games. He will pair well with some of Iron Studios' other fighter statues, such as Scorpion, Baraka, Reptile, Raiden, Liu Kang, and Sonya Blade. Pre-orders are already live for $199.99, and he is set for a Q3 2025 release. Finish Him!

Kung Lao – Mortal Kombat 1/10 Iron Studios Statue

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World. All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!