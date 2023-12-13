Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: netflix, the witcher, Threezero

Toss a Coin to threezero's New 1/6 Scale Netflix The Witcher Figure

Gerald of Rivia has arrived at threezero as the legendary monster, The Witcher, has now arrived with a new fully sculpted 1/6 scale figure

Toss your coin to The Witcher as the hit fantasy series from Netflix comes to life with threezero's latest 1/6 scale figure. Henry Cavill is back as the one and only Geralt of Rivia with a brand new, nicely sculpted figure from his appearance in Season 3. Standing at 12.2″ tall, Geralt will have 30 points of articulation, as well as a finely tailored fabric outfit and cloak. Of course, we are here to slay some monsters, and threezero was sure to equip him just right with a Meteorite Sword, a Silver Sword, a Scabbard, a Dagger, and Three Elixirs. The Witcher's entire outfit was faithfully created from the Netflix series and hopefully, that means more of the characters like Ciri and Yennefer as well as some of the world's infamous monsters in 1/6 scale from threezero later on. Cavill might not be returning as the infamous The Witcher, but this figure will beautifully capture his remarkable performance in the series. Collectors will be able to pre-order Season 3 Geralt of Rivia on December 15 for $179.99 right on threezero.

The Witcher 1/6 Geralt of Rivia (Season 3)

"Introducing the 1/6 Geralt of Rivia (Season 3) action figure from The Witcher, the hit Netflix fantasy drama! Standing at approximately 12.2″ (31cm) tall, this figure features an original body with multiple points of articulation, providing a wide range of posing possibilities. The costume is crafted from real fabric, ensuring authenticity and attention to detail. With a highly accurate likeness to the character, the figure showcases finely sculpted details and a weathering effect, capturing Geralt of Rivia's appearance."

"The costume ensemble includes a necklace with the Medallion Vector, a faux leather vest, an inner suit, a faux leather belt, forearm leather pads, pants, knee pads, boots, and a fabric cape. To enhance the display and playability, three pairs of interchangeable hands (fists, sword-holding, and relaxed), three elixirs, a dagger, a meteorite sword, a silver sword, and a scabbard with a belt are included to enhance the immersive experience in this epic saga!"

FEATURES

Approximately 12.2" (31cm) tall

Fully-articulated original body

Costume crafted from real fabric

Highly accurate likeness to the talent, featuring finely sculpted details with weathering effects

Includes various accessories for achieving different poses

COSTUME

One Medallion necklace with Medallion Vector

One faux leather vest

One inner suit

One faux leather belt

One pair of faux leather bracers

One pair of trousers

One pair of knee pads

One pair of faux leather boots

One fabric cape

ACCESSORIES

One Dagger

One Meteorite Sword

One Silver Sword

One Scabbard with belt

Three Elixirs

Three (3) pairs of interchangeable hands: one (1) pair of fists, one (1) pair of sword-holding hands, and one (1) pair of relaxed hands

Materials: PVC, ABS, POM, Fabric

Packaging Size: (W230 x D110 x H360) mm (1.1kg)

