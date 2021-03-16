Toybox and Warner Bros. Team Up To Print Toys At Home

The 3D printer now as Toybox has some exciting news as they announce a partnership with Warner Bros. The alliance reveals that fan favorite Warner Bros. characters will be able to be printed right at home. Warner Bros. has a massive catalog of franchises, so this is some big news, especially for fans of 3D printing. A couple of the franchises have already arrived at the company and are ready for print today, which fans can purchase on their site with Toybox Bolts. Instead of waiting days for shipping, collectors can print stuff for their collection the same day in a matter of hours, depending on the project. Currently, fans can print Jake and Finn from Adventure Time as well as the trinity from DC Comics and some Bat gadgets.

That is right; fans can print Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman that have accessories and articulation. Fans can also print other amazing DC Comics items like a batarang, bat computer, Daily Planet, and much more. This Warner Bros. collab is a great partnership that brings some great collectibles straight to your home. The 3D Printer is priced between $300-500 depending on the model you pick, and fans can check out all the plans for each toy here. What will you want to print first?

"Toybox Labs Inc manufactures 3D printers for kids that are coupled together with a unique cloud based online marketplace. The aim is to demystify the 3D printing world and open up a whole new "creator" world to kids everywhere. Kids can download and print over 2,000 toys for free with more being added every week. Kids can purchase different colors to print in, (printer food), and create their own designs to print. This culminates in kids being the designer, manufacturer and consumer all from home. With the advent of their own currency, "Bolts", kids can now buy premium toys."