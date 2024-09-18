Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Trade Federation and Hasbro Deploy New Star Wars Commando Droid

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as they unveil their next set of upcoming intergalactic Star Wars collectibles

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Commando Droid action figure for their 6-inch Black Series, inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Commando Droids, elite and agile droids, known for their combat skills and intelligence, make a must-have collectible.

Detailed design with posable features, vibrosword, and blaster accessories, perfect for dynamic display setups.

Pre-order now on Hasbro Pulse for $24.99, with a release date set for March 2025. Ideal for any Star Wars fan's collection.

The Commando Droids are elite battle droids deployed by the Separatist Alliance during the Clone Wars. They made their debut in the hit animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, with a highlight on the episode "Rookies." These droids are far more advanced than your standard B1 Battle Droids and are highly agile, intelligent, and equipped with superior combat skills. These droids are quite elite and can take down a base with ease due to their proficiency in hand-to-hand combat, marksmanship, and infiltration. Having these Commandos in your army is a must, and Hasbro has brought them to life in great detail for their 6" Star Wars line, The Black Series. These Commando Droids come with a vibrosword as well as a blaster and are sculpted right from the hit series with an impressive amount of articulation. Snagging up a few of these droids could easily change the tide of battle in any collection and would be perfect to display with Jedi or Clones. Pre-orders for the Commando Droid are already live for $24.99; they are up on Hasbro Pulse with a March 2025 release.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES COMMANDO DROID

"Stealthy yet powerful elite commando droids are tougher and faster than their clanker cousins, with complex engineering and advanced processors. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series."

"This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like a commando droid from STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS classic animated series. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character art. Features a poseable head, arms, and legs so fans can create dynamic poses for display and comes with vibrosword and blaster accessories."

