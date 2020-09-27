Transformers Galactic Odyssey 2-Pack Set Exclusive to Amazon

Transformers fans are about to get intergalactic with this new Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Earthrise 2-pack. On a special mission, Ratchet comes into contact with the Paradron medic, Lifeline. Both figures feature classic Generation 1 designs with Ratchet's iconic ambulance mode and Lifeline getting her sports car. Both characters get their blasters and will come with plate cards to have fans explore the Transformers universe. The packaging features a special galaxy theme with the location of specific planets which will be fun for collectors to have. This special Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Earthrise Galactic Odyssey Collection Paradron Medics 2-Pack is an Amazon Exclusive. The set is priced at $39.99 and they are expected to explore the great unknown in December 2020. Pre-orders are still live online and can be found located here so make sure you bring home these adventures before the incoming Decepticon threat. Don't miss out on some of the other exclusive Transformers collectibles coming soon from Hasbro.

GALACTIC ODYSSEY COLLECTION: In top secret side missions during the events of Earthrise, Autobots and Decepticons encounter unfamiliar planets, find epic adventure, and face unknown dangers. Now fans can come along for the journey and explore the Transformers universe through the Galactic Odyssey Collection

ENCOUNTER 1 – PARADRON MEDICS: When Ratchet is sent to retrieve Energon from the planet Paradron, he encounters a Paradron medic, Lifeline. This 2-pack pairs an Autobot Ratchet action figure with a Lifeline figure

DISCOVER PARADRON WITH PLANET CARD: Pack includes 1 of 5 planet cards with key details about the featured planets. Collect other Galactic Odyssey figures to explore more planets in the Transformers universe! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

CLASSIC TRANSFORMERS CONVERSION AND WEAPONS: Autobot Ratchet figure converts into classic G1 ambulance mode in 22 steps and Lifeline figure converts into sports car mode in 15 steps. Comes with 2 blaster accessories