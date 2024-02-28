Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers
Transformers Autobots Stand United 5-Pack Coming Soon from Hasbro
Build up your Autobot Army and take the fight to the Decepticons with Hasbro’s newest Transformers Legacy 5-pack set
Article Summary
- New Transformers Generations Selects Autobots Stand United 5-Pack announced by Hasbro.
- Collectible set includes G1-inspired Autobot Jazz, Sunstreaker, Trailbreaker, Wheeljack, and Hound.
- Each figure converts from robot to classic vehicle mode, with 8 blaster accessories included.
- Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for a July 15, 2024 release, priced at $109.99.
Gear up, and Roll Out Transformers fans as Hasbro has debuted their newest Transformers Generations Selects Legacy United set. The Autobots Stand United 5-Pack is here as a celebration of the beloved G1 animated series that easily defined a generation. This epic set will feature five meticulously designed Autobots that are inspired by some of the iconic characters from the hit The Transformers cartoon. Bringing a dash of nostalgia from the classic series to life in a new way, this 5-pack starts off with the Autobot Jazz, the smooth-talking and stylish warrior known for his love of Earth tunes.
Also joining him is Sunstreaker, the fearless warrior and twin brother of Sideswipe; Trailbreaker, the stalwart defender with a heart of gold; Wheeljack, the loose cannon; and Autobot Hound, the rootin' tootin' technical expert. Each figure in the Autobots Stand United set shows off their original G1 designs and stands between 5 – 5.5" tall. They will convert into their vehicle mode and will come with blasters to help take down Megatron's deadly Deception army. Build up your forces with Hasbro's Autobots Stand United 5-Pack for $109.99. Pre-orders are live right on Hasbro Pulse with a July 15, 2024 release.
Transformers Generations Selects Legacy United Autobots
"Take your Transformers figure collection to the next level with the Transformers Generations Selects Autobots Stand United 5-Pack! Generations Selects adult collectibles are a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. These Autobot toys are inspired by the characters from the original G1 animated series, The Transformers."
- EXPAND YOUR COLLECTION WITH SPECIAL EDITION FIGURES: Transformers Generations Selects is a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring special edition characters that can't be found in the mainline
- AUTOBOT STAND UNITED 5-PACK: This multipack includes 5 5.5-inch (14 cm) action figures: Autobot Jazz, Sunstreaker, Trailbreaker, Wheeljack, and Autobot Hound. Figures feature deco and detail inspiration from the animated series, The Transformers
- CLASSIC TRANSFORMERS CONVERSION: Each included Transformers figure converts from robot to G1-inspired vehicle mode
- AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Transformers 5-pack comes with 8 blaster accessories. Accessories attach to the figures in both modes