Transformers Autobots Stand United 5-Pack Coming Soon from Hasbro

Build up your Autobot Army and take the fight to the Decepticons with Hasbro’s newest Transformers Legacy 5-pack set

Collectible set includes G1-inspired Autobot Jazz, Sunstreaker, Trailbreaker, Wheeljack, and Hound.

Each figure converts from robot to classic vehicle mode, with 8 blaster accessories included.

Available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse for a July 15, 2024 release, priced at $109.99.

Gear up, and Roll Out Transformers fans as Hasbro has debuted their newest Transformers Generations Selects Legacy United set. The Autobots Stand United 5-Pack is here as a celebration of the beloved G1 animated series that easily defined a generation. This epic set will feature five meticulously designed Autobots that are inspired by some of the iconic characters from the hit The Transformers cartoon. Bringing a dash of nostalgia from the classic series to life in a new way, this 5-pack starts off with the Autobot Jazz, the smooth-talking and stylish warrior known for his love of Earth tunes.

Also joining him is Sunstreaker, the fearless warrior and twin brother of Sideswipe; Trailbreaker, the stalwart defender with a heart of gold; Wheeljack, the loose cannon; and Autobot Hound, the rootin' tootin' technical expert. Each figure in the Autobots Stand United set shows off their original G1 designs and stands between 5 – 5.5" tall. They will convert into their vehicle mode and will come with blasters to help take down Megatron's deadly Deception army. Build up your forces with Hasbro's Autobots Stand United 5-Pack for $109.99. Pre-orders are live right on Hasbro Pulse with a July 15, 2024 release.

Transformers Generations Selects Legacy United Autobots

"Take your Transformers figure collection to the next level with the Transformers Generations Selects Autobots Stand United 5-Pack! Generations Selects adult collectibles are a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. These Autobot toys are inspired by the characters from the original G1 animated series, The Transformers."

EXPAND YOUR COLLECTION WITH SPECIAL EDITION FIGURES: Transformers Generations Selects is a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring special edition characters that can't be found in the mainline

AUTOBOT STAND UNITED 5-PACK: This multipack includes 5 5.5-inch (14 cm) action figures: Autobot Jazz, Sunstreaker, Trailbreaker, Wheeljack, and Autobot Hound. Figures feature deco and detail inspiration from the animated series, The Transformers

CLASSIC TRANSFORMERS CONVERSION: Each included Transformers figure converts from robot to G1-inspired vehicle mode

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Transformers 5-pack comes with 8 blaster accessories. Accessories attach to the figures in both modes

