Transformers DK-3 Breaker Receives Diaclone Variant from Hasbro

Before there were Transformers, there was Diaclone and Micro Change, the first series of transforming robots. After the bot line was discovered by Hasbro, a deal was struck, and that is when history was made. Based on the original Diaclone designs, the Generation 1 bots were shipped out, giving collectors new heroes with new colors. Hasbro has been paying tribute to the classic Diaclone decos with "retro" updates with the Transformers Generations Select line. The newest bot is DK-3 Breaker which was based on the 4WD Hi-luxe Diaclone figure. He was originally shipped out a slick yellow, black, and blue deco variations, but a Diaclone blue deco variant was also released, and Beaker is back donning that sweet deco with Hasbro's newest release. The bot will come with a blaster and goes to camper mode in just 19 steps. Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe DK-3 Breaker is priced at $24.99, set for a December 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here.

"Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with Generations Selects, a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. The DK-3 Breaker figure is based on the 4WD Hi-luxe Diaclone figure, originally released with black, blue, and yellow deco variations. The DK-3 Breaker figure is released with blue deco, inspired by the Diaclone blue deco variant. This figure converts from robot to camper truck mode in 19 steps. Figure comes with a blaster accessory that attaches in both modes."

Includes: Figure, accessory, and instructions.

EXPAND YOUR COLLECTION WITH SPECIAL EDITION FIGURES: Generations Selects is a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring special edition characters that can't be found in the main line

INSPIRED BY DIACLONE: This figure is based on the 4WD Hi-luxe Diaclone figure, originally released with black, blue, and yellow deco variations

ORIGINAL BLUE DECO: The DK-3 Breaker figure is released with blue deco, inspired by the Diaclone blue deco variant

CLASSIC TRANSFORMERS CONVERSION: This DK-3 Breaker figure converts from robot to camper truck mode in 19 steps

AWESOME WEAPON ACCESSORY: Includes a blaster accessory that attaches in both modes

Ages 8 and up

WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD – Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.

