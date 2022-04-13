Transformers G2 Jhiaxus Returns with New Hasbro Legacy Figure

Jhiaxus is on a mission to forge a united Cybertronian frontier, and Hasbro has revealed he is back and ready for more adventures. Once he has a mission in mind, nothing will stop him, and that is what has made Transformers fans love this Deception. Coming out of the new Transformers Legacy Collection, Jhiaxus is back with a new Legacy Voyager figure featuring a G2 inspired design. This strategist converts into his Cybertronian jet in just 23 steps and comes with two blasters. From a fantastic Generations sculpt to a return to the classic G2 design, fans will not want to miss out on bringing Transformers Jhiaxus home to their collection. The Transformers Generations Legacy Voyager G2 Universe Jhiaxus is priced at $33.99 and set to release in November 2022. Pre-orders for this bot are already live and fans can find him located right here.

"Transformers: Generations Legacy Series Voyager G2 Universe Jhiaxus – (Ages 8 and Up / Approx. Retail Price: $33.99 / Available: Month Day, Year). This TRANSFORMERS: LEGACY 7-inch VOYAGER G2 UNIVERSE JHIAXUS robot toy is inspired by the animated series, Transformers: Generation 2, updated with a Generations-style design. JHIAXUS is a calculated strategist, with a vision of a united Cybertron spread across the universe. The action figure converts from robot to Cybertronian jet mode in 23 steps and comes with 2 combinable blaster accessories, including an Energon blaster that attaches in both modes."

"Universes collide! TRANSFORMERS: LEGACY brings together fan-favorite characters from across every generation of TRANSFORMERS with figures featuring deco inspired by their universe. In honor of the almost 40-year legacy of TRANSFORMERS entertainment, the fandoms come together from across realities, all in one toy line. Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs from across the multiverse! Collect other LEGACY figures to reveal their character tech specs (each sold separately, subject to availability). TRANSFORMERS: LEGACY action figures are great kids' toys and exciting collectibles for fans of all ages."

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers