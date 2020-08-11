Transformers Generations Select Hot House Has Arrived from Hasbro

Back in 1990, Transformers fans were given the Transformers: Zone manga series. The series ran from February 1990 to January 1991 and was published in TV Magazine. The story followed the tales of the Micromasters and their primary headquarters, The Zone Base. In charge of the Fire Base is the Transformer Hot House, and today, Hasbro is bringing for him back with their newest Generations Select Deluxe figure. Coming straight out of the Zone comics, Hot House is ready for action. He marks the last of the four collectible stations from the Micromasters series. Hot House can reassemble into two different face modes between eight and six steps. Collectors can also transform him into his launcher mode in just ten steps. The Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Hot House will come with two blast accessories that can be attached to the figure in all of his modes.

The Generations Select figure line really expands the world of Transformers. With Hot House being the final Micromaster needed, fans will be happy to fill that long-needed void. The Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS15 Hot House figure from Hasbro is priced at $19.99. He is expected to release in December 2020, and fans can't find that pre-orders are already live in located here.

"Fans can take their Transformers figure collections to the next level with Generations Selects, a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. This special edition WFC-GS15 Hot House figure is inspired by the character from the Zone comics. Fans can complete the Micromaster station collection with this Hot House figure, the last of the 4 collectible stations to be released (Each sold separately, subject to availability). This Hot House figure disassembles in 12 steps and reassembles into 2 base modes in 8 and 6 steps or launcher mode in 10 steps. Comes with 2 blaster accessories that can attach to the figure in robot, base, and launcher modes."

Includes Generations Selects Deluxe Class Hot House figure, 2 accessories, and instructions.

Generations Selects is a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring special edition characters that can't be found in the main line

This special edition WFC-GS15 Hot House figure is inspired by the character from the Zone comics

This Hot House figure is the last of the 4 collectible Micromaster stations. Look for the Ironworks, Greasepit, and Airwave figures to complete the collection! (Each sold separately, subject to availability)

This Hot House figure disassembles in 12 steps and reassembles into 2 base modes in 8 and 6 steps or launcher mode in 10 steps

Comes with 2 blaster accessories that can attach to the figure in robot, base, and launcher modes