Transformers Spin-Out and Cordon Get Special Hasbro Two-Pack

Hasbro has released two new Transformers Generations Selects figures for fans. For the first time as a US release, Spin Out and Cordon are ready for action. Both figures are based on two of the original Takara Tomy Diaclone figures. Both Transformers will convert into their sports car mode in just 16 steps each. Autobt Spin Out and Cordon will get blasters that can be attached in both modes as well. Fans will be excited to add these figures to their expanded universe of Transformers collectibles.

The Generations Selects is an amazing line that really expands the Transformers line outside of the normal. Both figures are beautifully detailed and pay an among homage to the original Takara Tony Diaclone figures. The Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS20 Cordon and Autobot Spin-Out is priced at $39.99. The figures are set to release in January 2021 and pre-orders can be found here and here. Don't forget to check out some of the other Generations Selects figures also coming soon from Hasbro.

