Transformers Legacy G2 Universe Laser Optimus Prime Coming Soon

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they have announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new Transformers figures

Some new Transformers figures are on the way from Hasbro as the Legacy United line continues. G2 fans are in for a surprise as some legendary old-school releases are back and better than ever. Back in the day, the Transformers Generation 2 was a sort of rebranding from Hasbro of the original toy line that was introduced in the early 1990s. This involved some sweet new toy designs, updated heroes, villains, new packaging, and even a new animated series. One of those G2 releases was Laser Optimus Prime, which got a brand new futuristic makeover, and now that version Hasbro has brought back! Optimus will convert into his truck mode in just 29 steps and will with a blaster, Energon axe, sword, and Matrix of Leadership. This design is surely imprinted in the legacy of the Transformers brand, making Laser Optimus Prime a nice new addition to any collection. Fans can snag up this Leader Class G2 figure for $52.99, right here with a January 2024 release.

Transformers Legacy United G2 Universe Laser Optimus Prime

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of TRANSFORMERS robots into your collection with the TRANSFORMERS Legacy United Leader Class G2 Universe Laser Optimus Prime action figure! Inspired by the character from the animated series Transformers: Generation 2, this 7.5-inch figure converts between robot and truck modes in 29 steps. Includes Energon axe, sword, blaster, and Matrix of Leadership accessories that attaches in both modes and features articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses."

"Celebrate the last 40 years of TRANSFORMERS history with TRANSFORMERS Legacy action figures. TRANSFORMERS Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every TRANSFORMERS generation like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order on 9/22 at 4 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse for Premium members and all fans beginning at 5 PM ET. Also available for pre-order on Amazon, GameStop, and other major retailers."

