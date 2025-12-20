Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: Threezero, transformers

Transformers MDLX Shockwave Coming Soon from threezero

Threezero is back as they return to Cybertron once again with some brand new Transformers MDLX figures like Soundwave

Article Summary Threezero unveils the Transformers MDLX Shockwave action figure with a reimagined G1-inspired design.

Shockwave stands 7.3" tall, boasts 55 points of articulation, and features a detailed die-cast frame.

Includes a detachable backpack, Hyperflux cannon, laser cannon, and four pairs of interchangeable hands.

Pre-order now for $127; Transformers MDLX Shockwave ships in Q3 2026 for serious collectors and fans.

Shockwave is one of the most iconic Decepticons in the Transformers universe, alongside Starscream, Soundwave, and Megatron. He first appeared in the original 1980s cartoon and toys, and is known for being a cold and logical villain who prioritizes efficiency and winning. Unlike Megatron, who fights with anger and ambition, Shockwave is a scientist and strategist, often left in charge of Cybertron. Shockwave features unique purple armor, a single glowing eye, and a powerful arm cannon, all of which have been brought to life with Threezero's newest Transformers MDLX release. Standing roughly 7.3" tall, this Decepticon features 55 points of articulation and a die-cast frame.

Threezero has reimagined this classic Transformers villain with a modern, detailed mechanical design that merges both G1 design with updated sculpting and complex detail. He will come ready to take down any Autobot that gets in his way with a detachable backpack, a detachable laser cannon, and four pairs of interchangeable hands. He will also include his signature Hyperflux cannon, which has been newly designed and will surely help make a significant impact on the battlefield. The Transformers MDLX Shockwave is available for pre-order for $127, with an expected release date in Q3 2026.

Transformers MDLX Shockwave Action Figure

"MDLX Shockwave features a newly designed and detailed appearance perfectly capturing his cold mechanical charm. His chest window and the area surrounding his iconic mono-eye are crafted from transparent material in order to showcase the precise inner mechanical detailing, all complemented by threezero's signature weathered paint applications. Standing at approximately 7.3" (18.5cm) tall, the figure utilizes a unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineering-grade plastic frame system."

"In terms of weaponry and accessories, MDLX Shockwave is equipped with a newly designed Hyperflux Cannon. This can be swapped between his left and right hands or mounted on the outer side of his arm, showcasing its formidable power. The backpack is detachable, and the detachable laser cannon can also be swapped between both arms. Together with four pairs of interchangeable hands, collectors can easily recreate various imposing dynamic action scenes."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!