Transformers Megatron Gets New Universal Studios Figure from Hasbro

Megatron is coming to life straight from the Transformers: The Ride-3D from Universal Studios. The iconic Transformers character is getting a new 8.5-inch figure from Hasbro. He will feature Universal Studios inspired deco and will be able to convert from robot to truck in 30 steps. Megatron will get 2 accessories that are perfect for taking down any Transformers in his way. With high amounts of articulation and detail, this will be one figure that fans will not want to miss out on it their robot collection.

Bringing the beloved Transformers ride to life with a new figure is a pretty interesting idea. Kids and adults alike will get a big kick out of this figure and it will be a great addition to any collection. Fans of Universal Studios and Transformers will definitely be intrigued by this figure and is a great version of the evil Megatron. The Transformers Studio Series Universal Studios As Seen In Parks Megatron Figure from Hasbro is priced at $49.99. He is expected to release in December 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Transformers Studio Series Universal Studios As Seen In Parks Megatron. Reach past the big screen and build the ultimate collection with Studio Series figures, inspired by iconic scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers entertainment universe. Megatron wreaks havoc on Universal Studios!"

"This Studio Series 48 Leader Class As Seen In Parks Megatron figure features vivid, Universal Studios theme park-inspired deco and converts from robot to truck mode in 30 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase As Seen In Parks Megatron in the Universal Studios theme park. Includes 2 detailed accessories. For kids age 8 and up!"

Includes: figure, 2 accessories, removable backdrop, and instructions.

Leader Class figures are 8.5-inch collectible action figures inspired by iconic scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers entertainment universe.

Figure is highly articulated, featuring vivid, Universal Studios theme park-inspired deco, and includes 2 detailed accessories.

Features classic conversion between robot and truck modes in 30 steps.

Fans can use the removable backdrop to pose and display the As Seen In Parks Megatron figure in Universal Studios theme park scenes with their own style.

In Universal Studios theme parks, Megatron wreaks verbal havoc on those waiting in line for Transformers: The Ride-3D.