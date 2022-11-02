Transformers Optimus Prime Gets a Holiday Makeover with Hasbro

Hasbro is really bringing the festivities to a variety of their collectibles lines this year. We have already seen a nice set of holiday themed Star Wars figures, and now it looks like Transformers is up next. The Leader of the Autobots Optimus Prime is ready for Christmas as he rolls up in style with his latest release. Holiday Optimus Prime, brings the holiday cheer right to your shelves with a unique green, white and red deco. He will feature his trailer which will have a unique Santa Claus Autobot faction logo as well as green-tinted windows and fun festive snow deco details. As for accessories, Transformers Optimus comes with a candy cane Ion blaster and the Matrix of the Holiday Spirit. This 7" scale figure will convert from his robot mode to his licensed Volvo truck mode in just 37 steps. Transformers Generations Holiday Optimus Prime is priced at $55.99 is set for a December 2022 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Leader of the Autobots Celebrates the Holidays with Hasbro

"Transformers Generations Holiday Optimus Prime – (Ages 8 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $55.99 | Available: December 2022). 'Tis the season as Hasbro introduces the all-new Transformers Generations Holiday Optimus Prime action figure, featuring holiday-inspired deco and details, including a Santa Claus Autobot faction logo on the trailer. Holiday Optimus Prime converts from robot to licensed Volvo truck mode in 37 steps and features green-tinted windows and snowy deco details."

"The figure comes with multiple accessories, including a candy cane ion blaster, the Matrix of Holiday Spirit and a truck trailer that can attach in truck mode that opens to become a battle station. Naughty or nice, Transformers Generations Holiday Optimus Prime is Available to pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers, just in time to deliver holiday cheer to all sentient beings."