Transformers Prime 10th Anniversary Reveals Include Hades Megatron

Hasbro is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the first season of the Transformers: Prime next year. Announced during Pulse Con 2020 that some new special reissue figures are on their way. Starting things off first is the Transformers Prime Hades Megatron who is getting his first US release. This special 2-pack includes the mighty Megatron and Gora II buildable arm micron kits. Decepticon Hades will convent into a backpack that can attach to Megatron making him the ultimate threat for any Transformers fan. Gora II will convert into a weapon that the Deception Ruler will be able to equip. Up next is the War for Cybertron Breakdown and Vehicon. The Hasbro Pulse exclusive will be hitting the US for the first time and is packed with original deco and labels. War Breakdown will covert to the armored truck while Vehicon converts to its iconic jet mode. It does not stop there either as Zamu and Igu Micron kits are also included that will be converted to weapons for this might bots.

Both of the Transformers bundles are Hasbro Pulse exclusives and set to release in 2021. The Transformers: Prime War Breakdown and Vehicon 2-Pack is priced at $39.99 and fans can find it located here. Transformers: Prime Hades Megatron is et at $29.99 and collectors can get him here. Don't miss out on some of the other amazing collectibles coming soon to us from Hasbro that were announced at Pulse Con 2020.

"Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the first season of Transformers: Prime with this special reissue figure. Originally a limited release figure in Japan in 2012, The Transformers: Prime Hades Megatron is now available in the US for the first time. This pack includes the buildable Hades and Gora II Arms Micron weapon accessories featured in the original pack sold in Japan. This 2-pack includes both War Breakdown and Vehicon figures along with the buildable Zamu and Igu Arms Micron weapon accessories featured in the original War Breakdown and Vehicon 2012 packs."

Includes: Megatron figure, 2 Arms Micron kits, label sheet, and instructions

Inspired by Transformers: Prime animated series

First ever US release of this figure only sold in Japan

Megatron figure converts from robot to jet mode

Includes Decepticon Hades and Gora II buildable Arms Micron kits

Bat-like Decepticon Hades converts into a winged backpack to attach to Megatron figure or a scythe weapon accessory

Gorilla-like Gora II converts into signature Megatron weapon, a fusion cannon accessory

Includes: War Breakdown and Vehicon figures, Zamu and Igu Arms Micron kits, label sheet, and instructions

Inspired by Transformers: Prime animated series

First ever US release of this War Breakdown figure originally on sold in Japan

Features original deco and labels

War Breakdown figure converts from robot to armored truck mode

Vehicon figure converts from robot to jet mode

Includes Zamu and Igu buildable Arms Micron kits

Rhinoceros-like Zamu converts into a hammer weapon accessory for War Breakdown

Iguana-like Zamu converts into a blaster weapon accessory for Vehicon