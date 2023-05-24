Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Rhinox Revealed It is time for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts as Hasbro debuts their latest set of Studio Series figures like the power of Rhinox

Build up your Beast Wars collection, as a new Maximal figure has arrived from Hasbro. Coming to life from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Rhinox is ready to punch some Predacons. The Transformers Studio Series Voyager 103 Rhinox is here and captures his new live-action appearance from the upcoming film. Standing 6.5" tall, this figure will convert his robot to his Beast Wars rhinoceros mode in just 29 steps. He will come with a hammer as well as a removable backdrop featuring the Peruvian Jungle Discovery scene. Rhinox is priced at $34.99, is set for an October 2023 release, and preorders are live here. Be sure to snag up some of the other Rise of the Beasts Studios series as well, like Cheetor and Airazor.

Enter the Jungle with Transformers Rhinox

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Rhinox action figure! Rhinox charges onto the scene to protect the Maximal lair from intruders. Convert the action figure from robot to rhinoceros mode in 29 steps and pose the Rhinox toy in the included Peruvian Jungle Discovery removable backdrop scene. Transformers action figures for boys and girls make great gifts!"

Includes figure, accessory, removable backdrop, and instructions.

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES VOYAGER CLASS: These 6.5-inch collectible action figures inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

6.5-INCH SCALE RHINOX: Transformers Studio Series 103 Rhinox action figure for boys and girls is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

2 ICONIC MODES: This Transformers toy for 8 year old boys and girls features classic conversion between robot and rhinoceros modes in 29 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with a hammer accessory that attaches to the Rhinox figure in both modes

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays Rhinox figure in the Peruvian Jungle Discovery scene. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style

