Transformers Shattered Glass Jetfire Chooses His Path With Hasbro

Hasbro has revealed their newest Transformers Shattered Glass figure as Jetfire makes his landing. The villainous Jetfire is contemplating his Autobot views and could possibly turn on his original path. Transformers fans will get this new Shattered Glass figure that will come with the new IDW comic with Hasbro Pulse exclusive cover. As for accessories, this figure is loaded with 12 weapon and armor accessories and 6 blast effects to really take the fight to his enemy. Jetfire will feature his Cybertronian jet mode that will transform in just 36 steps, as well as the unique feature of not one but two Transformers logos on his chest. Depending on how you want to display him, fans can rotate between a Purple Autobot and Red Decepticon chest piece. The Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Jetfire is priced at $91.99 and set to release in January 2022. Pre-orders are already live through Hasbro, and collectors can find him here and be on the lookout for more Shattered Glass bots also coming soon.

"Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Jetfire & IDW's Shattered Glass— Jetfire (Exclusive Hasbro Pulse Variant Cover) – Discover a universe that shatters everything you know about the Transformers robots…an upside-down world where the bad guys are good, and the good guys are bad. Welcome to Shattered Glass, an alternate universe where the heroic Decepticons battle the evil Autobots. Wait…what? Fans can explore this topsy-turvy reality with the Transformers Shattered Glass Collection, featuring classic Transformers characters with a twist!

Look for other Shattered Glass figures to build the ultimate alternate universe collection (each sold separately, subject to availability). Includes: Jetfire figure, 12 armor and weapon accessories, 6 blast effects, and instructions."

Part of the Shattered Glass Collection Commander Class figure

Figure depicts the conflicted Autobot warrior, Jetfire, with deco and details inspired by the Shattered Glass universe

Converts from robot to Cybertronian jet mode in 36 steps

Features purple Autobot logo that rotates to reveal a red Decepticon logo, 12 armor and weapon accessories, and 6 blast effects

Comes with the fifth of a 5-issue IDW Shattered Glass miniseries with a Hasbro Pulse exclusive variant cover you can only get with figure, featuring spot UV

Figure scale: 11 inches

Ages 8 and up

