Transformers Shattered Glass Megatron Saves the Day With Hasbro

In the world of Transformer s Shattered Glass, things are not as they seem, as the Autobots are the villains. It is up to the Decepticon's to save the day, giving Transformers fans new heroes to follow in this topsy turvy world. Hasbro continues to explore this world as they announce another new Shattered Glass figure with Megatron! Megatron is here to save the day with a unique white deco, weapons, and the ability to turn into his Cybertronian spaceship in just 18 steps. This heroic Transformers villain has turned over a new leaf and will be a truly incredible figure for any fan. Megatron will come with his Fusion Cannon, sword, shield, and spaceship accessories.

The Shattered Glass Transformers line is not exclusive, but Hasbro Pulse is the only one that holds the key for collectors to get the Exclusive Hasbro Pulse Variant Cover. Each figure comes with a comic that is part of the 5-issue IDW Shattered Glass miniseries, and Megatron will have his own unique comic cover through Pulse. Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron is priced at $36.99 and set to release in October 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find him here and be on the lookout for three more Shattered Glass figures coming in the future.

"Transformers Generations Shattered Glass Collection Megatron & IDW's Shattered Glass—Megatron (Exclusive Hasbro Pulse Variant Cover) – Discover a universe that shatters everything you know about the Transformers robots…an upside-down world where the bad guys are good, and the good guys are bad. Welcome to Shattered Glass, an alternate universe where the heroic Decepticons battle the evil Autobots. Wait…what? Fans can explore this topsy-turvy reality with the Transformers Shattered Glass Collection, featuring classic Transformers characters, with a twist! Look for other Shattered Glass figures to build the ultimate alternate universe collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Includes: Megatron figure, Fusion Cannon, sword and shield accessories, and instructions.

Part of the Shattered Glass Collection

Voyager Class figure

Figure depicts the righteous Decepticon commander, Megatron, with deco and details inspired by the Shattered Glass universe

Converts from robot to Cybertronian spaceship mode in 18 steps

Features red Decepticon logo and detachable Energon wings in robot mode

Comes with the second of a 5-issue IDW Shattered Glass miniseries with a Hasbro Pulse exclusive variant cover you can only get with figure, featuring spot UV

