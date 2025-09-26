Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Class Barricade Revealed

New Transformers Studio Series figures are rolling out from Hasbro including The Last Knight Deluxe Class Barricade

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Studio Series Deluxe Class Barricade inspired by Transformers: The Last Knight.

Barricade transforms into an officially licensed 2016 Ford Mustang police car in 23 steps.

The 4.5-inch movie-accurate figure features new deco and blaster accessories for both modes.

Pre-orders are live for $27.99; Barricade ships February 2026 alongside new Studio Series figures.

Barricade is a recurring Decepticon in the live‑action Transformers film series, appearing first in Transformers (2007) and later on in The Last Knight. His alternate mode in The Last Knight is a 2016 Ford Mustang police car, continuing to mock law enforcement and staying undercover for the Decepticons. In The Last Knight, fans find out he has survived previous conflicts and returns upgraded to track down humans and Autobots. Hasbro is now giving Barricade a brand new Transformers Studio Series figure inspired by his appearance in The Last Knight.

Standing 4.5" tall, Barricade has a more live-action deco and can convert into his officially licensed Ford Mustang Police Car mode in just 23 steps. He will come with a variety of blasters, just in case he comes head to head with any rogue Autobots as he searches for the Guardian Knights talisman. Pre-orders are already live for the new Transformers: The Last Knight Studio Series Barricade figure for $27.99. Collectors can find him and some of the other new Studios Series figures like Nemesis Prime, Soundwave, and Alpha Trion in February 2026.

Transformers: The Last Knight Studios Series – Deluxe Class Barricade

"Experience the epic action of the Transformers: The Last Knight movie with the Studio Series Barricade figure. Officially licensed Ford Mustang police car alt mode. Converts from robot action figure to officially licensed Ford Mustang police car mode in 23 steps. With movie-inspired details, dynamic poseability, and blaster accessories that attach in both modes, this Transformers Barricade action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT BARRICADE: This Transformers Studio Series Barricade figure features movie-inspired deco and details

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND OFFICIALLY LICENSED FORD MUSTANG POLICE CAR: This toy figure converts between modes in 23 steps

4.5-INCH DELUXE CLASS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Transformers action figure is 4.5 inches (11 cm) tall

