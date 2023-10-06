Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Trap Jaw Joins Mattel's New Masters of the Universe Filmation Line

Get ready to ready to the incredible and wonderful world of Eternia as Mattel debuts new Masters of the Universe figures

The nostalgia and magic of Eternia is back and better than ever with Mattel's latest Masters of the Universe: Origins release. This new collection pays homage to the beloved Filmation animated series by recreating their designs and styles from the highly popular '80s cartoon. We have seen He-Man (seen here) and Skeletor already arrive for the live, but other heroes and villains are getting the Filmation treatment. One of the most iconic and deadly villains from the Masters of the Universe universe has returned with Trap Jaw! This version has two interchangeable robotic arm attachments along with a blast effect. His head sculpt is fantastic, and his Filmation colors are just popping! Filmation Trap Jaw will be a must have MOTU figure from this wave, and he is priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are already live right here for $19.99 with a November 2023 release.

Masters of the Universe: Origins Trap-Jaw (Filmation)

"It's an exciting time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to experience the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and much more! The figures in this collection stand 5.5 inches tall and have 16 moveable joints so they're highly poseable for imaginative and action-oriented fun, Masters of the Universe style! Longtime fans will appreciate both the vintage design details that honor the heritage of this beloved adventure franchise and the design updates that add an exciting look to the future."

"Each figure comes with a battle accessory and a mini comic book from a series that explores new story lines and introduces heroes, villains and allies in the timeless battle between good and evil! Aficionados will love the classically stylized retro-packaging. Keep an eye out for new characters to come, and curate a collection to play with and trade."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!