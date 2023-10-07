Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

Tri-Klops Enters the Era of New Eternia with Mattel's MOTU Masterverse

Get ready to ready to the incredible and wonderful world of Eternia as Mattel debuts new Masters of the Universe figures

Tri-Klops has have a very interesting history inside the world of Masters of the Universe. It was always an interesting story on how Tri was actually supposed to be a Heroic Warrior but was packaged with the bad guys. Then, his whole story was just changed to fit the mistake, and now we are stuck with the villainous Tri-Klops. Well, Mattel is back and giving fans some brand new Masters of the Universe Masterverse figures, and our favorite villain has made the cut. Coming in at 7" tall, this baddie sports a very similar appearance to his classic mini-comic release from the 80s. Mattel has given him two swords as well as an extra pair of hands and ben a swappable visor. Everything you know and love about this deadly Masters of the Universe foe returns and then some, making it a must-have figure for any fan. Pre-orders for the Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia Tri-Klops are at $23.99. He is set to arrive in November 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia Tri-Klops

This Masterverse action figure of Tri-Klops is designed at 7-inch tall scale with details authentic to Masters of the Universe: New Eternia.

With 30 points of articulation, Skeletor's 3-eyed warrior is ready for the action moves and epic poses of Tri-Klops as he finds himself in a New Eternia that is ripe for the taking

He comes with a 2 signature rotating visors, removable chest armor, a 3-eyed cross-body belt, 2 swords and 2 sets of swappable hands.

The Masters of the Universe Masterverse collection celebrates MOTU content from Masters of the Universe: Revelation to New Eternia and Revolution.

This Masterverse Tri-Klops figure makes a great toy for collectors and fans 6 years and older, who will appreciate the preservation of MOTU traditions combined with modernized design elements.

This Tri-Klops figure makes a great gift to start or build a MOTU collection. Colors and decorations may vary.

