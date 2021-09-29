Two Demon Slayer Hashira's Come to Life with Good Smile Company

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is easily one of the next up-and-coming anime series that will take the world by storm. The anime first theater film book record in Japan, and this series is already preparing for the 2nd season. Popularity brings a demand for collectibles, and we are finally starting to see some amazing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collectibles and Good Smile Company is back with more. Two Hashira come to life as Good Smile announce their newest Pop Up Parade statues with The Water Hashira, Giyu Tomioka, and The Insect Hashira, Shinobu Kocho. Both characters are beautifully sculpted from the anime with high-end detail and popping color. Standing roughly 7" tall, both Pop Up Parade statues are priced at $38.99 and can be found located here. Be sure to check out all of the other upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba collectibles coming from Good Smile with Nendoroids and statues to fit your collection.

"The Water Hashira. One who slays demons with the calmest judgement. – POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of the Water Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Giyu Tomioka! Giyu has been captured in figure form in a calm standing pose. The unique pattern of his haori coat has been carefully preserved as well. More POP UP PARADE figure from "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" are in the works, so stay tuned!"

"The Insect Hashira. One who moves with the lightest feet and stings their prey with deadly toxins. – POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a POP UP PARADE figure of the Insect Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Shinobu Kocho! Shinobu has been captured in figure form with a hand on the hilt of her Nichirin Blade."