Two-Face Becomes Batman with New DC Multiverse McFarlane Figure It is time to dive deep into the world of DC Comics with the help of McFarlane Toys as they unveil new DC Multiverse 7” figures

McFarlane Toys is back with even more DC Multiverse figures from the world of DC Comics. It looks like we are getting some excellent deep-cut figures, this time from Batman #690. That issue showcased the debut of Two-Face donning his very own warped bat suit. Donning a red and black suit, Harvey Dent is ready to put the Bat in his place, and this figure is packed with color. Two-Face will just come with a pair of swappable hands, but it is his design that truly stands out here. While Two-Face suiting up is comic canon, we have seen other villains of Gotham dressing up as Batman, and it would be fun to see more arrive in the DC Multiverse line. Collectors will be able to find this insane Dark Knight right here for $19.99. Pre-orders will arrive soon, and in the meantime, check out the new McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive The Flash figure seen here.

Harvey Dent is the Caped Crusader with McFarlane Toys

"A prominent and well-educated District Attorney, Harvey Dent™ fought valiantly to uphold the law and make the city a better place. In any other city, it would have worked. Not in Gotham™— a place where greed and corruption stretch from the depths of Crime Alley™ to the shimmering heights of the mayor's office. Dent's spiral into Gotham's madness came swiftly after a criminal threw acid into his face, leaving half of it horribly scarred. Seeking refuge in the underbelly of Gotham, the name Harvey Dent and all the good it stood for was lost… and Two-Face™ rose from the darkness."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Includes two sets of extra hands and base

Included collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

